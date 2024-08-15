Submit Release
Commissioner CSSI Visit KCC

Commissioner of Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr. Mactus Forau and his Deputy Commissioner Administration Mr. Chris Bwekulyi has recently visited Kirakira Correctional Centre (KCC) as part of his 2024 official tour to Provincial Centres.

During this visit Commissioner Forau conduct musters with Kirakira Correctional Staff and also inspects the guard of honor mounted by KCC Staff.

Commissioner encourage the KCC Management and his staff during the muster to maintain a high level of discipline and professionalism that displayed and demonstrated in honor of his official visit.

He reiterates to his staff to keep up the very good work being undertaken, both in the centre and especially community when conducting external escorts of inmates.

He reminds staff to be prudent and professional in time when there are major challenges for all to work through.

Kirakira Corrections Commandant Mr. John Keith thanked the Commissioner for his visit to the Centre and the moral support rendered by Senior Executive Office.

