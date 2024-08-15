MPNSCS holds retreat to discuss the National Security Bill

The Ministry of Police, National Security & Correctional Services (MPNSCS) held a retreat to discuss the policy paper for the National Security Bill (NSB).

The meeting was officially opened by the Permanent Secretary (PS) of MPNSCS, Karen Galokale, who welcomed members to this important gathering.

The retreat brought together key stakeholders to review and refine the policy paper, which outlines the proposed provisions of the NSB. The bill aims to strengthen the country’s security framework and address emerging threats.

In her opening remarks, PS Galokale said maintaining peace and security in any country is the responsibility of the national government, and it is important that while we promote the need to look after the rights, wellbeing, and freedom of the citizen, the government must ensure that this is within a safe and secure environment.

She said over the years, the Solomon Islands government has taken on board a lot of legislative measures to maintain security within its dominion. However, these are done within respective enforcement charters to ensure that their functionality and operations are active.

“Nevertheless, there has never been an overachieving national security legislation, which is to bind all partners and stakeholders to a singular goal of promoting the national security of the Solomon Islands and its sovereignty and integrity.

“Therefore, this proposed NSB represents a critical initiative aimed at fortifying the foundation pillars of the Solomon Islands’ security apparatus. In response to evolving threats and challenges, this comprehensive legislative framework will seek to streamline and enhance our approach to safeguarding national interests, both domestically and internationally.

Participants in the retreat will engage in discussions to ensure the bill aligns with the nation’s strategic priorities and international obligations. The meeting provided a platform for collaboration and consensus-building among various government agencies and security experts.

The outcome of the retreat will inform the first initial stage of what can be factored into the National Security Bill, which will form our basis for further consultation. The successful passage of the bill will be a milestone for the country and it is expected to enhance the country’s ability to maintain peace, stability, and prosperity in the face of evolving security challenges.

Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Police National Security & Correctional Services. Karen Galokale.

MPNSCS Press