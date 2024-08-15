Commissioner CSSI meet with Provincial Government of Makira/Ulawa Province

On Tuesday 6th August 2024. The Commissioner Correctional Service of Solomon Islands (CSSI) Mr. Mactus Forau and his Deputy Commissioner Administration Mr. Chris Bwekulyi meet with representatives of the Makira/Ulawa Provincial Government Executive, being the Deputy Premier Hon. Stephen Ngara and other Provincial Assembly Ministers.

The main purpose of this courtesy visit is to revisit the propose plan and an update briefing of developments being undertaken by CSSI with the previous government to relocate Kirakira Correctional Center to Huro land to address issues of overcrowding and rehabilitation activities.

“Being grateful for the Provincial Representatives making themselves available for this important meeting and the ongoing support by the Makira/Ulawa Provincial Government has provided to CSSI in the past years”, says Commissioner Forau.

Commissioner said, this particular project of relocation of the Centre was of the highest priority for CSSI in terms of development needs and also in terms of safety and security of the Centre and the community of Kirakira.

The (MUPG) Deputy Premier Stephen Ngara thanked the Commissioner and his Deputy Commissioner Administration for travelling to Kirakira to undertake this important engagement and recommendation in relation to relocate KCC Centre

The Deputy Premier and his Ministers emphasised the commitment of their Provincial Government in relation to supporting the need to address this overcrowding issues here in Kirakira Corrections.

Deputy Premier assured Commissioner Forau that MUPG will support CSSI in going forward in relation to the relocation of KCC, and his government in this current house will table this agenda in their assembly sitting for deliberation.

Commissioner Forau acknowledge the Deputy Premier and his Ministers, for accepting his courtesy visit and the briefing note of CSSI priorities for Kirakira Correctional Centre, and also convey his greetings to the Makira/Ulawa Provincial Government and his People ‘a happy 41st Second Appointed Day celebration’.

CSSI Commissioner emphasised on a commitment to work strongly going forward on development activities focused on safety and security of the Centre and community, and also for the successful implementation of Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Inmates.

Commissioner also held courtesy visit to Makira Provincial Police Commander, Director of Health and Service Providers of Kirakira Correctional Centre in reaffirming their ongoing support to Corrections.

Police officers from Kirakira pose for a group photo with CSSI Executive after the courtesy visit

Courtesy visit at Kirakira Hospital

CSSI Executive pose for group photo with Service Providers in the Centre

CSSI Press