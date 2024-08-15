MPD Seeks Information on Missing Person Gwendolyn Carswell

The Metropolitan Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in the investigation into the disappearance of Gwendolyn Carswell.

Gwendolyn was last seen in the area of 18th & Otis Street Northeast around August 17, 2004, twenty years ago. Known to some as “Gwenny,” she was friends to many, loved by her family, and a devoted mother. Her sudden lack of communication with her children was completely out of character for her.

Gwendolyn may have been targeted; likely by someone who knew her. The individual(s) responsible for her disappearance may live in our community and continue to have ties here.

It is possible the individual(s) with knowledge of her disappearance displayed behaviors that were not typical or anticipated. You may have noticed changes in mood, lifestyle patterns, or appearance; a sudden departure from the area after the offense; unreasonable explanations for disposal of a vehicle, clothing, or injuries; or an unexplained focus on Gwendolyn or her case followed by a sudden perceived lack of interest.

We know there are times when people are unknowingly brought into a situation by the person responsible and are hesitant to come forward or people who may have knowledge do not initially provide information because of their relationships to people involved, concerns for their safety, or they may not realize the importance.

Regardless of how insignificant you think your information might be or whether you think we already are aware of it, please contact us and allow us to make that determination. We recognize relationships change over time as do our perceptions. It is not too late to come forward. You can remain anonymous.

MPD would like to thank the FBI for their continued partnership and assistance with this case

Anyone who has information about the disappearance of Gwendolyn Carswell should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

CCN 04114225

