Next Level Ambient Electronic Music: Time Being's New HIDDEN STRUCTURES is a BioCosmic Symphony for Deep Listeners
From quantum nano-worlds to the unmapped voids of intergalactic space, Hidden Structures is an experiment in auditory perception
When I compose music, I hope to move someone as I have been, similar to how a director wants to move you by what is on screen.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hidden Structures, the fourth album from visionary electronic ambient duo Time Being, is a travelogue of the unknown. Deep listeners will travel from a galaxy’s gossamer edge to the smallest subatomic particle, as Hidden Structures captures, in nine epic visceral compositions, the wonder of the unseen and the astounding power of unanswerable questions. The album is available digitally on all major platforms and at Bandcamp, and is enhanced by two official videos. Listen on the platform on your choice: https://linktr.ee/timebeingmusic
— Jourdan Laik
Time Being is multi-instrumentalists Phillip Wilkerson and Jourdan Laik. Hidden Structures -- like prior albums A Place to Belong (2015), A Dimension Reflected (2011), and An Ocean of Time (2020) -- shows their mastery at constructing intricate soundscapes: compositions that, like a slow zoom into a panorama, reveal more and more detail as they unfold.
Hidden Structures breaks new ground for these veteran artists. This album marks their first time using live percussion, brushes and shakers, which add new sensory layers to many of these pieces. As “Celestial Blueprint,” draws a galaxy with sound, bright shakers become spiral arms, a Hans Zimmer-esque drone the black hole at its center, and eerie piano the dark matter between them. To conjure the unknowable, Wilkerson and Laik experimented with negative space on Hidden Structures, using silence to contrast their complex sonic architecture. These moments of quietude make “Uncertainty Unveiled” a masterclass in compression and release.
Laik reveals, “This album offers spaces, unlike our previous albums. If you're not careful, ambient music can overwhelm the ear, so I worked a lot with negative space and silence. A few key moments in a few tracks make you feel like you’re alone, somewhere outside—you can feel the emptiness but also the heaviness of the atmosphere.”
From quantum nano-worlds to the unmapped voids of intergalactic space, Hidden Structures is an experiment in auditory perception that guides the listener into unfamiliar spaces, and confronts throughout, the majesty of the unseen, the uncharted, and the unfathomable. The project is also a visual feast, with a plethora of social media reels, spectacular videos, and photography by Laik, who adds, "Creating Hidden Structures was an emotional journey that allowed me to explore the intricate layers of existence through sound. I feel each note deeply and hope listeners can close their eyes, immerse themselves in the music, and let it conjure a world of their own making. In this way, we can all discover the hidden structures that connect us to the universe and each other."
All music was recorded and mixed by Jourdan Laik, Deep Mist Studio, Milwaukee, WI, and mastered by Howard Givens at Spotted Peccary Studios NW, Portland, OR.
Tracklist:
01 Unseen Foundations 08:52
02 Celestial Blueprint 10:39
03 Framewoven 07:45
04 Architects of Silence 08:09
05 Galactic Tapestry 21:51
06 Beyond the Observable 07:37
07 Concealed Vertex 24:23
08 Uncertainty Unveiled 06:51
09 Aetheric Sculptures 08:30
About Time Being:
Time Being is the collaborative project of Jourdan Laik and Phillip Wilkerson. Both Jourdan and Phillip are interested in expressing and capturing photographic and/or artistic images that relate to time, eternity, and capturing the presence of the current moment, that is, freezing a moment of time in an artistic expression. Phillip Wilkerson was raised in a musical family and taught to appreciate and create music from a young age. He plays piano, guitar, and drums, and in his mid-twenties began experimenting with synthesizers. He has been recording and releasing ambient music since 2005 on a number of net labels, including Earth Mantra. Jourdan Laik was influenced early on by classical music. It’s from this music that he learned how to listen to music, not just hear it. He loved listening to all its intricate parts. Ambient and electronic music is a lot like classical music in that it requires listening. This is what attracted Jourdan to this genre and eventually into the world of wanting to share this experience by making the music.
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com
