Arizona's Kinishba is Honored in Podcast and Music Video Docu by Spotted Peccary Music

Between Worlds (2009) by Deborah Martin and Erik Wollo The artists' exploration of the Kinishba Ruins in Arizona, USA Kinishba CD and merch are available on Bandcamp and SpottedPeccary.com Deborah Martin and Erik Wøllo on site at the Kinishba Ruins in the American Southwest. Music is Art Podcast: at the intersection of sound and artistic expression – exploring the boundaries of the progressive Ambient and Electronic sonic landscape.

Kinishba album's 1-year anniversary focus of SPM's Music is Art podcast and music video docu with Ambient music innovators Deborah Martin and Erik Wøllo.

It's an enduring legacy, and long after we're gone, this music will be around to share with their people and families...that's one of the most important things that we could have done.” — Deborah Martin

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This week marks the one year anniversary of the release of Kinishba , the ongoing collaboration from Deborah Martin & Erik Wøllo that celebrates the cultures, traditions and lives of the Apache people of the American Southwest.On Spotted Peccary Music's new Music is Art podcast , listeners are treated to the mysterious music and rare behind-the-music video highlights of American composer Deborah Martin and Norwegian composer Erik Wøllo. The artists themselves describe the creative process and inspiration behind their “musical archeology” project that involved Apache tribal members and deep storytelling. A complete video interview, produced by Joe Abreau, is available on the YouTube channel of Spotted Peccary Music, a Portland-based indie record label specializing in ambient electronic music.In 2009, Martin and Wøllo explored the American southwest at the invitation of Native American individuals, including Apache historian Edgar Perry, who shared many traditions of the Eagle Clan tribe in a month-long cultural immersion. The album Between Worlds was borne of that journey, initiating listeners to another time and place, honoring the Apache people and the sacred nature of Native American culture. On-site location recordings, authentic American Indian instruments, and sonic soundspaces by contributing artist Steve Roach, augmented the beautifully composed vignettes, delicately and respectfully illuminating life, Between Worlds.The artists were drawn to reunite in 2021, revisiting Kinishba to begin creating the vibrant follow up to Between Worlds. KINISHBA, the album, which won an InterContinental Music Award for "Best Native American" recording."Kinishba became for us a pathway of continuing to honor Apache and American Indian cultures. These profound insights and deep experiences will always be a part of us, melding into enduring legacies,” said Deborah Martin. Wøllo added, "It's a fragile thing to do this kind of work, you have to do a lot of research."The artists gratefully acknowledge and respectfully honor Edgar Perry, Alfredo Way, Leno Edwards, Prince George, and Red Eagle for their valuable contributions and participation that provided inspiration and insights in creating this project.For Martin and Wøllo, Kinishba is “the house of the ancestors,” the inspiration for this latest work about honoring those who came before, and the healing power of ceremony. Kinishba, named for an abandoned pueblo on the White Mountain Apache Reservation, is a reflection on this theme, a vivid collection of 10 pieces that open a respectful, authentic window into remembrance ceremonies of the Apache people. These compositions are an homage to the traditions of the American Indian, ensuring they can never be lost to time like Kinishba itself, for in Apache, there is no word for “goodbye.”Between Worlds and Kinishba are available as CDs, digital streaming and downloads, including high resolution studio master formats.Kinishba Cover art: Elisabeth ØstensvikGraphic design and podcast: Daniel PipitoneVideo recording and production: Joe AbreauAlbum Mastering: Howard GivensAmbient electronic music fans can buy the CDs at SpottedPeccary.com, Bandcamp, or on their platform of choice at https://orcd.co/kinishba Fans can also purchase Between Worlds and Kinishba merchandise at Bandcamp and in the label’s online store at: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/product-category/record-labels/spotted-peccary/ Buy / Listen Links:Music Streaming Smartlink: https://orcd.co/kinishba Spotted Peccary Album Page: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/kinishba/ Bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/album/kinishba Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/6nZc9oI0bVn0BMY7ZhtyK3?si=EQepWnTRSJ-qrQrwLsrrdA Amazon: https://a.co/d/iAR6PMn About Deborah Martin:A top-selling award-winning artist on the Spotted Peccary Music label, Deborah Martin continues pursuing her passion of exploring the depths of thematic composition through the process of creative layering of structured studio recorded compositions and live recordings of instruments, blending them into a world of ambient electronic expression. Her music sensibilities enable her to combine scenic melodies, rich symphonic sounds and rhythmic structures to recreate the delicate balance of life in its many surroundings. Deborah's releases include Under the Moon, Deep Roots Hidden Water, Ancient Power, Convergence, Tibet, Anno Domini, Between Worlds, Etched Into Memory (EP), Eye of the Wizard, The Silence Of Grace, Hemispherica Portalis (Portal of 1000 Years), and Chaos In Premonition. https://deborahmartinmusic.com/ About Erik Wøllo:Erik Wøllo was born in Hemsedal, Norway (1961), and his musical experience covers a wide range of styles, but he is most known for his unique and personal electronic ambient music. He creates music that is both lyrical and rhythmic, successfully integrating elements of pop, rock and classical, as well as ethnic and electronic ambient music styles. During the last decade, he has produced solo albums at his own “Wintergarden Studio” in Norway which have been released on the Spotted Peccary / Wanderings record labels. His releases such as Guitar Nova, Wind Journey, Emotional Landscapes, Blue Sky Red Guitars, and Elevations have all been very well received, often finding their way onto “Best of the Year Lists” in places like Amazon.com, NPR Radio, and among a large and loyal audience with many listeners all over the world. https://www.wollo.com/ About Spotted Peccary Music:Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high-quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. In 2023, they were named Best Independent Record Label by the HIMAwards. Explore more than 200 titles and 50 artists released over 38 years of excellence at https://SpottedPeccary.com and https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/

Discovering Kinishba with Deborah Martin and Erik Wøllo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.