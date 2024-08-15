Submit Release
S. 4672, Border Weather Resiliency Act of 2024

S. 4672 would require Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to report to the Congress on the effects of hazardous weather events over the previous five years, such as hurricanes, tornadoes, wildfires and snowstorms, on the agency’s core duties and personnel. The bill also would require CBP to report to the Congress on a strategy and safety protocols to mitigate the effect of those events on the agency’s operations and infrastructure. S. 4672 would require CBP to begin implementing the strategy within one year of submitting the report and provide the Congress with an update on implementation every 180 days for the next five years. 

Based on the costs of similar activities, CBO estimates that implementing S. 4672 would cost $1 million over the 2024-2029 period. Any related spending would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

