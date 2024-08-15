H.R. 7480, Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act

H.R. 7480 would require the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to exclude all service-connected disability compensation from income when calculating eligibility for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to report to the Congress on how service-connected disability compensation is treated when determining eligibility for programs administered by HUD and recommend how those programs could better serve veterans and under-served groups.

Using information from HUD, CBO expects that few veterans currently receive funding from the CDBG program. Furthermore, for some veterans, disability compensation is already excluded from income when determining eligibility. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing that requirement would increase costs for HUD by an insignificant amount. Additionally, and based on the cost of similar reports, CBO estimates that GAO ‘s report would cost less than $500,000.

Any related spending for HUD and GAO would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.