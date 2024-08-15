Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,267 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,229 in the last 365 days.

H.R. 7480, Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act

H.R. 7480 would require the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to exclude all service-connected disability compensation from income when calculating eligibility for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The bill also would require the Government Accountability Office (GAO) to report to the Congress on how service-connected disability compensation is treated when determining eligibility for programs administered by HUD and recommend how those programs could better serve veterans and under-served groups.

Using information from HUD, CBO expects that few veterans currently receive funding from the CDBG program. Furthermore, for some veterans, disability compensation is already excluded from income when determining eligibility. On that basis, CBO estimates that implementing that requirement would increase costs for HUD by an insignificant amount. Additionally, and based on the cost of similar reports, CBO estimates that GAO ‘s report would cost less than $500,000. 

Any related spending for HUD and GAO would be subject to the availability of appropriated funds.

You just read:

H.R. 7480, Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more