Two lanes to be closed on Honoapi‘ilani Highway near Lahaina Square Shopping Center for shoulder work

Main, News Posted on Aug 15, 2024 in Highways News

LAHAINA, Hawai‘i – Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) crews will close two southbound lanes and the makai shoulder of Honoapi‘ilani Highway (Route 30) between Papalāua Street and Lahainaluna Road from 7 a.m., Monday, Aug. 19 to 6 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20.

Due to the impacts from the August 2023 wildfire, this section of Honoapiʻilani Highway is currently open to through traffic only. One lane of through traffic heading southbound will be maintained by directing vehicles through the left turn pockets for Papalāua Street and Lahainaluna Road.

Signs and cones will be placed in the area to help direct drivers. Please drive with caution around the workers.

###