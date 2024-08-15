Submit Release
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with Prime Minister of Haiti Garry Conille

CANADA, August 15 - Today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke with the Prime Minister of Haiti, Garry Conille.

Prime Minister Trudeau congratulated Prime Minister Conille on his appointment and thanked him for his efforts to quickly install a new transitional government that puts the well-being of the Haitian people first. The two leaders agreed on the importance of working closely with the Transitional Presidential Council and taking the appropriate steps toward holding free and fair elections.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Conille discussed the deployment of the United Nations-authorized Multinational Security Support mission to restore security and stability in Haiti and to provide much-needed relief to the Haitian people. Prime Minister Trudeau reaffirmed Canada’s commitment to working with Haiti, Kenya, and other international partners to support a successful mission. The leaders underlined the need for international partners to step up and provide much-needed support for the mission. Prime Minister Trudeau also highlighted Canada’s longstanding support for Haitian-led solutions to the ongoing crisis the country is facing.

Prime Minister Trudeau and Prime Minister Conille reaffirmed the strong bond between Canada and Haiti and agreed to remain in regular contact.

