Chicagoland Army Reserve general is honored with first pitch during state champion baseball tournament

CAROL STREAM, Ill. –

American Legion Post 76 hosted the state champion baseball tournament for the Great Lakes region, August 7, 2024, where Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, delivered the ceremonial first pitch to kick off the tournament.

The tournament placed eight teams in a double-elimination competition, with the winner advancing to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina.

Shanley met with American Legion organizers, community leaders and team players that assembled for the championship tournament at Lee Pfund field in Carol Stream, Illinois.

Prior to an on-field electric guitar rendering of the star-spangled banner, American Legion players across eight Midwest teams lined the baseball diamond perimeter, as Army Reserve Soldiers, from the 85th USARSC, presented the nation’s colors to midfield. The ceremony gave Shanley an opportunity to witness the American Legion delivering a positive impact to the military, and the surrounding community.

“The American Legion is forging these players with important skills, such as patriotism and respect,” said Shanley. “They are learning much more than just baseball - you see it out here tonight.”

The American Legion was founded in 1919 on four pillars of service that continue to be the core of its beliefs: veterans’ affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children & youth. During the evening’s game, those values were exemplified by the team’s players. Matthew Betancourt, 19, played his second year on the American Legion Post 76 Thunder, which hosted this year’s regional tournament.

“We are playing for the veterans,” Betancourt said. “It’s huge that the Army is here tonight; it’s why we are playing – to show them respect, and to give back.”

This concept of selfless service, as noted by Betancourt, was on full display at the American Legion tournament, connecting all in attendance - from the players, the community leaders and American Legion organizers.

“I do it for the kids – I’ve been coaching American Legion teams for 37 years” said Jim Moran, the tournament’s director. “I’m honored and proud to be doing this job. It’s significant to have Army Reserve representation here tonight. Some of our players will go on to serve in the military. It reinforces what we believe in.”

Carol Stream Mayor Frank Saverino echoed this sentiment by noting the patriotism and service-oriented mindset of the players.

“These young players are our future, and I’m honored to have them here tonight,” said Saverino. “I hope some of these players are influenced to consider a career in the military.”

Following Shanley’s first pitch delivery across home plate, the tournament was underway. In the first game, American Legion Post 76 Thunder faced the Wisconsin state champions from DePere, Wisconsin. As Shanley watched the tournament unfold, he reflected on the symbiotic relationship between the American Legion, in their support of veterans, and what he sees as his primary mission as a commanding general in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“Our number one job as leaders, is to grow other leaders. I try to live by that every day,” Shanley said. “I’ve learned from leaders before me that provided me the opportunity to not only succeed, but also to fail – and to learn from those failures. It’s how you grow. Now, I can give back.”

Betancourt’s team Post 76 (Carol Stream Thunder) won their first game but were later eliminated from the tournament. The American Legion team from Midland, Michigan won the Great Lakes tournament and will face eight regional winners from across the nation as they advance to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, North Carolina. The ALWS will be televised on the ESPN network August 15-20, 2024.