Play Piper Partners with Wheldon Brothers to Blend Racing and STEM Education

Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon - Photo by Luis Diaz

Play Piper teams up with Andretti junior development drivers Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon to create innovative STEM educational content.

We use concepts in math, science and engineering all the time in racing. It will be really cool to create content for other kids from what we have learned in the race car.” — Sebastian Wheldon

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Play Piper LLC, a trailblazing education technology company committed to advancing STEM education and computer coding for all students, proudly announces a groundbreaking partnership with Sebastian and Oliver Wheldon, the sons of the late, 2-time Indy 500 winner, Dan Wheldon.Sebastian, 15, emerges as the reigning 2023 Skip Barber racing series champion, now contending for the championship in USF Juniors. Oliver, at the age of 13, is a rookie in the Skip Barber Racing Series and has won a groundbreaking six races in a row. As junior development drivers under Andretti Global, the prestigious racing team owned by Michael Andretti, Sebastian and Oliver exemplify the spirit of racing excellence and the “I Can Do It” mindset.Their compelling journey was brought to life in the recently released HBO documentary titled "The Lionheart,". The documentary not only explores their aspirations as young racers but also showcases their mother, Susie Wheldon, and her remarkable determination to provide them with the opportunity to follow in their father's legendary footsteps. The film weaves together the incredible story of their late father. “My brother and I are very excited to be partnering with Play Piper. We use concepts in math, science and engineering all the time in racing,” said Sebastian Wheldon. “It will be really cool to create content for other kids from what we have learned in the race car. They will see that science is fun and there are so many ways to apply it.”Play Piper, a leader in educational STEM education, recognizes the profound impact of the Wheldon’s story and reputation. In a show of support, Play Piper is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of Sebastian and Oliver."We are honored to be a part of Sebastian and Oliver’s journey, celebrating the intersection of racing passion and STEM education. The blend of technology, engineering, and math concepts in racing aligns seamlessly with our mission to inspire young minds," said Chris Bouman, CMO at Play Piper. As part of this partnership, Play Piper will collaborate with Sebastian and Oliver to create engaging educational content. The content will spotlight how they leverage science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) concepts in the exhilarating world of racing. This initiative aims to inspire children to explore STEM fields through the lens of motorsports."We believe that the synergy between racing and STEM education is a powerful combination. Through this collaboration, we aim to captivate young minds and encourage them to embrace the exciting possibilities within STEM disciplines," added Chris Bouman.

