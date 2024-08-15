FEMA’s New Mexico Joint Recovery Office is Hiring: Attend Aug 27 and 28 Hiring Fair in Santa Fe

SANTA FE, N.M. — The FEMA New Mexico Joint Recovery Office (JRO) is hosting a hiring fair on Aug. 27 and 28 for full-time New Mexico Joint Recovery Office and Claims Office positions. The positions will support the important mission of helping the state recover from disasters, processing claims, and compensating those affected by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding.

Interested individuals are encouraged to attend the hiring fair to learn more about open positions and how to secure a fulfilling career while serving their community.

When:

Aug. 27, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

Aug. 28, 2024: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. MT

Where:

Santa Fe Community College Higher Education Center, 1950 Siringo Road, Santa Fe, NM 87505

FEMA staff will be available at the hiring fairs to receive resumes and conduct on-the-spot interviews.

Open positions for the Santa Fe, Mora, and Las Vegas Claims Offices include navigators, advocate liaisons, attorney advisors, program and data analysts, and staff assistants. New Mexico Joint Recovery Office open positions in Santa Fe include Human Resources, Information Technology, Accountable Property Officers, Facilities, Ordering, Supply and more.

FEMA employee benefits include eligibility for public service student loan forgiveness; federal retirement plans; paid annual leave; mental health resources; health, dental, and vision insurance; annual federal pay raises, and career growth opportunities.

Those who want to apply are encouraged to attend a free, federal resume-writing workshop that will be held Aug. 21, and Sept. 18 at 5:30 p.m. MT to prepare for the hiring fairs. To attend the workshops, register at the following link: fema.zoomgov.com/webinar/register/WN_oILjXrmoQsqYxEcNSZxXBA#/registration.

FEMA is looking for people who can represent the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office with compassion, fairness, integrity, and respect. Ideal candidates will have customer service experience; strong organizational, written, and verbal communication skills; and experience completing high-quality products within assigned time frames.

“Claims Office staff are the backbone of our operations and essential to our mission,” said Jay Mitchell, Director of Operations at the New Mexico Joint Recovery Office. “We aim to bring in dedicated individuals from the community who understand the unique challenges of post-fire recovery. Their local knowledge and commitment will strengthen our efforts to support and rebuild the affected areas.”

For additional information about the hiring fairs, including candidate qualifications, position descriptions, and FEMA benefits, please visit fema.gov/fact-sheet/claims-office-and-jro-open-positions.

Anyone impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding is encouraged to start a claim with the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office if they haven’t already. The deadline to submit a Notice of Loss is November 14, 2024, per the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Act.

The Claims Office continues to observe an increase in claim submissions, temporarily leading to longer wait times and longer processing times in issuing Letters of Determination (LODs) for claims. We are actively working to reduce wait times and shorten processing times of claims.

Claims Office compensation is not taxable. Receiving payment from the Claims Office will not impact eligibility for government assistance programs. Contact a tax professional for specific tax-related questions. Questions and concerns can also be addressed by calling your claim Navigator or the Claims Office Helpline at 505-995-7133.

The Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office is committed to meeting the needs of people impacted by the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire and subsequent flooding by providing full compensation available under the law as expeditiously as possible. At the time of publication, the FEMA Claims Office has paid more than $1 billion to claimants.

For information and updates regarding the Claims Office, please visit the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Claims Office website at fema.gov/hermits-peak. For information in Spanish, visit fema.gov/es/hermits-peak. You can also follow our Facebook page and turn notifications on to stay up to date about the claims process, upcoming deadlines and other program announcements at facebook.com/HermitsPeakCalfCanyonClaimsOffice.