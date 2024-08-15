FEMA Announces 38 Communities Selected to Receive Technical Assistance for Exercises

WASHINGTON – Today, FEMA announced it will support 43 preparedness exercises across 38 state, local, tribal, and territorial governments through the National Exercise Program. Exercises play a vital role in building capacity in emergency preparedness and this support is provided at no-cost to the communities. Exercise experts from FEMA will work closely with each selected jurisdiction to design, conduct and evaluate their approved exercises.

Each year, FEMA accepts requests for exercise support from state, local, tribal and territorial jurisdictions. A well-designed exercise provides a low-risk environment to familiarize personnel with emergency roles and responsibilities. Communities assess and validate their preparedness plans, policies, procedures and capabilities and identify strengths and areas for improvement. This builds local capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards and enhances response capabilities at all levels.

The selected exercise topics range from natural threats and hazards such as a hurricane or earthquake, to human-caused threats to technological hazards. Of the jurisdictions receiving support, 18 are local governments and 12 are state entities. The remaining jurisdictions are U.S. territories, tribal nations, academic institutions and Urban Area Security Initiatives (UASIs).

Jurisdictions will have an opportunity to submit a request for exercise technical assistance when the next Exercise Support Request Round opens in early 2025. Information about how to submit a request can be found at FEMA.gov/NEP.