FEMA Announces 38 Communities Selected to Receive Technical Assistance for Exercises
WASHINGTON – Today, FEMA announced it will support 43 preparedness exercises across 38 state, local, tribal, and territorial governments through the National Exercise Program. Exercises play a vital role in building capacity in emergency preparedness and this support is provided at no-cost to the communities. Exercise experts from FEMA will work closely with each selected jurisdiction to design, conduct and evaluate their approved exercises.
Each year, FEMA accepts requests for exercise support from state, local, tribal and territorial jurisdictions. A well-designed exercise provides a low-risk environment to familiarize personnel with emergency roles and responsibilities. Communities assess and validate their preparedness plans, policies, procedures and capabilities and identify strengths and areas for improvement. This builds local capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards and enhances response capabilities at all levels.
The selected exercise topics range from natural threats and hazards such as a hurricane or earthquake, to human-caused threats to technological hazards. Of the jurisdictions receiving support, 18 are local governments and 12 are state entities. The remaining jurisdictions are U.S. territories, tribal nations, academic institutions and Urban Area Security Initiatives (UASIs).
Jurisdictions will have an opportunity to submit a request for exercise technical assistance when the next Exercise Support Request Round opens in early 2025. Information about how to submit a request can be found at FEMA.gov/NEP.
|Community Organization
|Exercise Location
|Exercise Type
|FEMA Region 1 Supported Exercises
|Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency
|MA
|Functional
|Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency
|RI
|Tabletop
|Vermont Emergency Management
|VT
|Full-Scale
|FEMA Region 3 Supported Exercises
|Delaware County Health Department
|PA
|Full-Scale
|Eastern Virginia Healthcare Coalition
|VA
|Tabletop
|FEMA Region 3
|PA
|Tabletop
|FEMA Region 4 Supported Exercises
|City of Jacksonville & 10X/Ten Across Resilience Network
|FL
|Tabletop
|City of St. Petersburg Water Resources Department
|FL
|Functional
|Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management
|FL
|Tabletop
|Miami-Dade County Department of Emergency Management
|FL
|Tabletop and Full-Scale
|South Carolina EM
|SC
|Full-Scale
|South Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee
|FL
|Tabletop
|Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
|TN
|Full-Scale
|Tampa Bay UASI
|FL
|Full-Scale
|FEMA Region 5 Supported Exercises
|City of Ann Arbor
|MI
|Full-Scale
|Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office
|MN
|Full-Scale
|Hatzalah of Michigan & City of Southfield Fire Department
|MI
|Functional
|Indiana University Public Safety
|IN
|Functional
|Marathon County Emergency Management
|WI
|Tabletop
|FEMA Region 6 Supported Exercises
|Brewster County
|TX
|Full-Scale
|El Paso Office of Emergency Management
|TX
|Functional
|North Central Texas Council of Governments
|TX
|Full-Scale
|Panhandle Regional Planning Commission
|TX
|Tabletop
|The Pueblo of Sandia
|NM
|Tabletop
|FEMA Region 7 Supported Exercises
|Missouri Emergency Management Agency
|MO
|Full-Scale
|Sedgwick County Emergency Management
|KS
|Full-Scale
|FEMA Region 8 Supported Exercises
|Colorado North Central Region
|CO
|Functional
|FEMA Region 9 Supported Exercises
|American Samoa Department of Homeland Security
|AS
|Tabletop and Full-Scale
|Arizona Department of Education
|AZ
|Full-Scale
|County of Riverside Emergency Management Department
|CA
|Functional
|County of San Diego office of Emergency Services
|CA
|Tabletop
|Hawaii Emergency Management Agency
|HI
|Seminar, Workshop, Tabletop and Functional
|Humboldt County, Nevada
|NV
|Full-Scale
|Guam Offices of Homeland Security and Civil Defense
|GU
|Tabletop
|Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services
|CA
|Functional
|University Police Services Southern Command
|NV
|Tabletop
|FEMA Region 10 Supported Exercises
|Idaho Office of Emergency Management
|ID
|Full-Scale
|Port of Portland (PDX International Airport)
|OR
|Full-Scale