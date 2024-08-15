Submit Release
FEMA Announces 38 Communities Selected to Receive Technical Assistance for Exercises

WASHINGTON – Today, FEMA announced it will support 43 preparedness exercises across 38 state, local, tribal, and territorial governments through the National Exercise Program. Exercises play a vital role in building capacity in emergency preparedness and this support is provided at no-cost to the communities. Exercise experts from FEMA will work closely with each selected jurisdiction to design, conduct and evaluate their approved exercises. 

Each year, FEMA accepts requests for exercise support from state, local, tribal and territorial jurisdictions. A well-designed exercise provides a low-risk environment to familiarize personnel with emergency roles and responsibilities. Communities assess and validate their preparedness plans, policies, procedures and capabilities and identify strengths and areas for improvement. This builds local capacity to withstand tomorrow’s hazards and enhances response capabilities at all levels.

The selected exercise topics range from natural threats and hazards such as a hurricane or earthquake, to human-caused threats to technological hazards. Of the jurisdictions receiving support, 18 are local governments and 12 are state entities. The remaining jurisdictions are U.S. territories, tribal nations, academic institutions and Urban Area Security Initiatives (UASIs). 

Jurisdictions will have an opportunity to submit a request for exercise technical assistance when the next Exercise Support Request Round opens in early 2025. Information about how to submit a request can be found at FEMA.gov/NEP.

Community Organization Exercise Location Exercise Type
FEMA Region 1 Supported Exercises
Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency MA Functional
Rhode Island Emergency Management Agency RI Tabletop
Vermont Emergency Management  VT Full-Scale
FEMA Region 3 Supported Exercises
Delaware County Health Department PA Full-Scale
Eastern Virginia Healthcare Coalition VA Tabletop
FEMA Region 3 PA Tabletop
FEMA Region 4 Supported Exercises
City of Jacksonville & 10X/Ten Across Resilience Network  FL Tabletop
City of St. Petersburg Water Resources Department FL Functional
Hillsborough County Office of Emergency Management  FL Tabletop
Miami-Dade County Department of Emergency Management FL Tabletop and Full-Scale
South Carolina EM SC Full-Scale
South Florida Local Emergency Planning Committee FL Tabletop
Tennessee Emergency Management Agency TN Full-Scale
Tampa Bay UASI FL Full-Scale
FEMA Region 5 Supported Exercises
City of Ann Arbor MI Full-Scale
Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office MN Full-Scale
Hatzalah of Michigan & City of Southfield Fire Department MI Functional
Indiana University Public Safety  IN Functional
Marathon County Emergency Management WI Tabletop
FEMA Region 6 Supported Exercises
Brewster County TX Full-Scale
El Paso Office of Emergency Management TX Functional
North Central Texas Council of Governments TX Full-Scale
Panhandle Regional Planning Commission  TX Tabletop
The Pueblo of Sandia NM Tabletop
FEMA Region 7 Supported Exercises
Missouri Emergency Management Agency MO Full-Scale
Sedgwick County Emergency Management KS Full-Scale
FEMA Region 8 Supported Exercises
Colorado North Central Region CO Functional
FEMA Region 9 Supported Exercises
American Samoa Department of Homeland Security AS Tabletop and Full-Scale
Arizona Department of Education AZ Full-Scale
County of Riverside Emergency Management Department CA Functional
County of San Diego office of Emergency Services CA Tabletop
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency HI Seminar, Workshop, Tabletop and Functional
Humboldt County, Nevada NV Full-Scale
Guam Offices of Homeland Security and Civil Defense GU Tabletop
Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services CA Functional
University Police Services Southern Command NV Tabletop
FEMA Region 10 Supported Exercises
Idaho Office of Emergency Management ID Full-Scale
Port of Portland (PDX International Airport) OR Full-Scale

