Comparing Harris and Trump on Middle East Policy

Predicting the Next US Administration’s Approach to the Region

The two leading presidential candidates in America’s 2024 election have made statements and established track records on the Middle East based on their time in office. This document aims to highlight the most important and reliable positions staked out by former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

This compilation will be updated monthly, between mid-August and Election Day, Nov. 5.

Photo right by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

