More supportive housing planned for people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops

CANADA, August 15 - More than 50 people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops could be moving into supportive housing with the proposed purchase of land on the city’s North Shore.

“We know that the healthiest and safest communities are those where all residents have their core needs met,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Housing. “By providing stable housing and supports, this project will contribute to a more vibrant community.”

The Province, through BC Housing, is planning to purchase the site at 285 Leigh Rd. to provide additional supportive housing options for the community. As a purpose-built supportive housing project, the proposed building would include 54 studio homes, 24/7 staffing, security measures, and space to provide meals and support services for residents. BC Housing will issue a public tender for an operator to manage the building’s daily operations.

The proposed purchase is contingent on a successful rezoning application, the outcome of which is expected in early September 2024 following city council’s review. A public hearing is not required as the site’s proposed use is in line with the City of Kamloops’ Official Community Plan. BC Housing has informed neighbours about the proposal.

Further details regarding the purchase price will be available if the rezoning application is approved and the sale is completed. If approved, the project will begin construction in mid-2025.

This planned purchase builds on the Province’s recent work to support people experiencing homelessness in Kamloops. The Province and BC Housing are also working in partnership with the City of Kamloops to bring the Homeless Encampment Action Response Team and Homeless Encampment Action Temporary Housing (HEARTH) programs to the community. While work to confirm appropriate HEARTH sites is ongoing, approximately 100 units are planned for Kamloops and will be announced in the coming months.

These projects are part of a $19-billion housing investment by the B.C. government. Since 2017, the Province has nearly 80,000 homes that have been delivered or are underway, including nearly 1,800 homes in Kamloops.

To learn more about the project, visit: https://letstalkhousingbc.ca/kamloops-fortune-dr-leigh-rd or email communityrelations@bchousing.org with any questions.

To learn more about government’s new Homes for People action plan, visit: https://news.gov.bc.ca/releases/2023HOUS0019-000436

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for people in British Columbia, visit: https://strongerbc.gov.bc.ca/housing/