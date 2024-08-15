Coastal First Nations, B.C. renew commitment to work together on coastal sustainability, tourism, economic development

CANADA, August 15 - The Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative (CFN) and the Government of British Columbia are strengthening their decades-long relationship by renewing their commitment to work together through a reconciliation agreement that builds off the success of their 2009 reconciliation protocol and 2020 Pathway to Reconciliation memorandum of understanding (MOU), to continue to benefit all those who live on the north and central coast.

“First Nations of the north Pacific coast and the B.C. government have already accomplished so much together,” said Christine Smith-Martin, chief executive officer of the Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative. “We have improved land and marine use planning throughout the Great Bear, creating one of the largest Indigenous-led carbon offset projects in the world and launching a marine protected area network that sets a new precedent for conservation and sustainable management. Our leaders look forward to working together on Reconciliation 2.0, and building on the collaborative decision-making structures that continue to chart a path toward true reconciliation.”

The Province is contributing $1.6 million annually for implementation funding for four years to help facilitate government-to-government forums between B.C. and the alliance of First Nations as they work together to address shared goals related to integrated land, marine stewardship and economic revitalization in the north Pacific coast bioregion, as well as shared challenges like climate impacts and food security.

“B.C. and the coastal First Nations have a long history of successfully working together on marine stewardship and economic initiatives on the central and north coast,” said Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation. “This agreement builds on that history as we continue to work together on a strong governance framework to manage our coastal resources sustainably, so our communities continue to live off their abundance for generations to come.”

The agreement consolidates and builds on the 2009 reconciliation protocol and 2020 Pathway to Reconciliation MOU and outlines how coastal First Nations and the Province will work together in partnership to increase the quality of life throughout the area. This includes First Nation-led sustainable economic ventures, such as shellfish harvesting, clean energy, and opportunities in coastal forestry, and reinforces CFN’s conservation efforts in the Great Bear Rainforest. In addition, it further promotes CFN-led steps on improved communications and enhanced digital services and technology, benefiting the entire north Pacific coast.

Learn More:

Coastal First Nations-Great Bear Initiative: https://coastalfirstnations.ca

To view the Coastal First Nations and British Columbia reconciliation agreement, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/first-nations-negotiations/first-nations-a-z-listing/coastal-first-nations

View the 2020 MOU: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/agreements/coastal_first_nations_mou_signed_-_july_2020.pdf



View the Reconciliation Protocol: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/environment/natural-resource-stewardship/consulting-with-first-nations/agreements/coastal_first_nationas_reconciliation_protocol_amending_agreement_mar_16_17_signed.pdf

A backgrounder follows.