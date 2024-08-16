Market Defense Unveils the Amazon Prime Day 2024 Beauty Power Players Report

Download The Amazon Prime Day 2024 Beauty Power Players Report

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Defense, the premier partner for beauty brands on the global marketplaces of Amazon, Walmart, and Mercado Libre, proudly announces the release of its Amazon Prime Day 2024 Beauty Report: Beauty Power Players. The report provides an in-depth analysis of beauty product performance, consumer behavior, and emerging trends across Skin Care, Hair Care, Makeup and Fragrance during the two-day Amazon Prime Day event, which took place on July 16-17, 2024.

Amazon stated that Prime Day 2024, Amazon’s 10th anniversary of this legendary shopping event, set new records in sales. The best-selling Beauty & Personal Care brands such as COSRX, Laneige, and Mighty Patch utilized discounts from 15-41% to drive sales. Key highlights from the Market Defense 2024 Amazon Prime Day Beauty Report include:

Top-Performing Beauty Brands: The report details the top-selling products and brands, such as CeraVe, Olaplex, and Grande Cosmetics, which dominated sales across various subcategories. These brands leveraged targeted marketing and strategic discounting to capture consumer attention and drive sales.

Social Media Influence: Hashtags like #primeday garnered over 314 million views in the weeks before Prime Day, driving consumer interest and purchases.

TikTok fueling Amazon beauty buying: During Prime Day week, “Sunscreen” emerged as the fastest-growing trend across TikTok's beauty categories with 5 billion views and became the most searched term in Amazon's Skin Care category on Prime Day.

Consumer Insights: The typical Prime Day shopper was identified as a high-income suburban female aged 35 to 44, showcasing the power of targeted marketing. The report also highlights key consumer behaviors, such as the growing use of “buy now, pay later” services and the influence of mobile shopping.

Strategic Insights for Brands: The report offers actionable insights for beauty brands, including the importance of strategic discounting, the impact of social media influence, and the benefits of multi-channel promotion. Brands are encouraged to leverage these insights to optimize their Prime Day strategies and maximize their sales potential.

“Our annual Amazon Prime Day Beauty Report is an essential tool for beauty brands aiming to understand and leverage Prime Day’s unique opportunities,” said Vanessa Kuykendall, Chief Engagement Officer at Market Defense. “By analyzing top-selling beauty products on Prime Day, we leverage that data to help beauty brands adjust their strategies and boost growth for the next Prime Day.”

Prime Day also saw heightened competition, with many retailers hosting concurrent sales events, further boosting online transactions. Retailers such as Target, Walmart, and emerging platforms like Temu and Shein offered their own significant discounts, driving overall Beauty & Personal Care online sales. The report discusses how these competitive dynamics influenced consumer shopping behavior and impacted sales across the beauty category.

Market Defense continues to support its clients in achieving exceptional results on Amazon and beyond. With services spanning account management, brand protection, logistics, advertising, and creative, Market Defense remains the go-to partner for prestige beauty brands seeking to grow and protect their brand equity.

