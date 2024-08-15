Job Announcement: Attorney II - Health and Human Services

Legal Division – Remote in North Dakota – Attorney (3 open positions)

North Dakota Department of Health & Human Services’ Legal Division is seeking three Attorneys II to provide general legal counsel advice to the Behavioral Health Division and Life Skills and Transition Center; provide general legal counsel advice to the Human Services Division, including Economic Assistance Section, Vocational Rehabilitation Section, Children and Family Services Section, Early Childhood Section, Aging Services Section, and Developmental Disabilities Section; and provide general legal advice with a primary focus of reviewing contracts, MOUs, RFPs, and software agreements and to provide advice in the contracting process and capital improvements.

As an Attorney II, you will review inquiries and secure accurate information concerning facts for analysis and issuance of legal opinion. You will research and interpret laws, rules, regulations, and case law to ensure accurate legal guidance. Additionally, you will draft clear and comprehensive analyses and collaborate on special projects.

To thrive in this position, you should have a proactive approach in initiating communication with staff to preempt legal challenges. You must maintain up-to-date knowledge of state and federal legislative developments, rulemaking initiatives, and pertinent court decisions affecting program administration and facility operations. Critical thinking skills, open-mindedness, and the ability to apply problem-solving is paramount.

To be considered for the Attorney II position, you must have a Juris Doctor degree AND have two years of experience practicing as an attorney. You must be currently licensed to practice law in North Dakota.

About HHS:

ND HHS strives to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation by reinforcing the foundations of well-being: physical, economic, and behavioral. Those services are to be delivered as close to home as possible with a focus on dignity and respect. The keys to delivery of those services are the 2800 committed, compassionate ND HHS team members and more than $6 billion in funding from nearly 200 different federal, state, and special sources.

Location:

ND HHS utilizes a blended workplace model. These positions may work from a home office within North Dakota or a bordering community or in the Bismarck office.

Application Procedures

Your resume should include information to demonstrate how you meet the minimum qualifications as posted. If the Department’s Human Resource Division is unable to determine that you meet the minimum qualifications, credit will not be given. All application material must be received on or before the closing date by 11:59 pm.

Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States. The Department of Health & Human Services does not offer or provide sponsorships.

This employer participates in E-Verify. Please visit the following website for additional information: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/careers/e-verify

A copy of your qualifying degrees transcript and any applicable certifications or licensures must be provided at the time of an interview.

For more information about the position or if you need an accommodation, please contact Rachel Schauer at raschauer@nd.gov or at 701-328-4105.

Employing Unit: ND HHS – Legal Division

Telephone Number: 701.328.2311

TTY Number: ND Relay Service 1-800-366-6888 (text); 1-800-366-6889 (voice)

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the Application Process or uploading attachments, please contact recruiter@nd.gov or (701)328-3290.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.

