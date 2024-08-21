SFC Group Boosts Talent with Appointment of Laura (Bartmess) Goeglein as SVP Strategic Development and Growth

Laura Goeglin, SFC Group SFC Group

CHICAGO, IL, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SFC Group, a woman-owned, full-service healthcare marketing agency, welcomes Laura Goeglein, Senior Vice President, Strategic Development and Growth, to their team. Goeglein joins SFC Group after 27 years with AbelsonTaylor, where she held a senior leadership role and sat on the executive committee.

Experienced at providing growth-focused client services and leading cross-functional teams, Goeglein’s specialties include business and growth strategies, relationship building, integrated marketing, and more.

“We couldn’t be happier to have Laura join our team. Her healthcare and leadership experience is invaluable, and our entire team is looking forward to working with her as we continue to grow our business,” said President and CEO Susan Flinn Cobian.

Goeglein also specializes in rare diseases and has led several product launches. This includes the first gene therapy for hemophilia B, along with treatments for hereditary angioedema, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and cystic fibrosis. Outside of rare diseases, Laura has launched brands in women’s health, diabetes, and neurology.

For more information about SFC Group and its services, visit www.SFCGroup1.com. Laura Goeglein can be contacted directly at laura@sfcgroup1.com or 773-972-1097.

About SFC Group

SFC Group is an award-winning healthcare marketing and communications agency that provides the full scope of integrated resources, delivering customized clinical, sales, marketing, and communications solutions to the global pharmaceuticals, life sciences, diagnostics, and biotech industries. We are ONE team with an unrivaled commitment to white-glove service and a depth of experience that only comes with decades in the industry. From our CEO down, we all share the same goal: to be better, do better, deliver better. We believe that going above and beyond is the only way to go.

