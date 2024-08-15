Georgia Serves grants $5.5 million in AmeriCorps funding for Georgia

Atlanta, Ga. (August 15, 2024) – Commissioner Christopher Nunn of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced that Georgia Serves is awarding $5,568,653 in federal AmeriCorps funding to 18 organizations across the state.

These grants will enable approximately 689 AmeriCorps members to address some of Georgia's toughest challenges, including education, economic opportunities, health, homelessness, support for people living with disabilities, financial literacy, and environmental issues.

The following organizations were awarded grants for 2024-2025 to implement AmeriCorps programs in Georgia:

AmeriCorps’ unique model ensures that today's grants will leverage an additional $5 million from the private sector, foundations, and other sources and further amplify the impact of these federal investments.

In addition, the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS) will provide nearly $4 million in Segal AmeriCorps Education Awards for the AmeriCorps members funded by these grants.

Upon completing a full term of service, full-time AmeriCorps members may receive an award of approximately $7,395, which can be used to pay for college or to repay student loans. Award amounts vary based on member status, i.e., full-time or less than full-time.

Annually, approximately 75,000 AmeriCorps members serve more than 21,000 schools, nonprofits, and community- and faith-based organizations across the country. These individuals have been and continue to be crucial in helping communities recover from disasters and address other challenges, including assisting thousands of first-generation college students in accessing higher education.

They also tutor and mentor young people; connect veterans to jobs; care for seniors; reduce crime and revive cities; fight the opioid epidemic; and meet other critical needs.

Since the program’s inception in 1994, over 1 million Americans have served in AmeriCorps, contributing more than 1.5 billion hours of service and earning more than $3.6 billion in education scholarships. More than $1 billion of this funding has been used to pay back student debt.

AmeriCorps is a federal agency that engages millions of Americans in service through its AmeriCorps and Senior Corps programs and leads the nation's volunteering and service efforts. For more information, visit AmeriCorps.gov.

Those interested in joining AmeriCorps can learn more at AmeriCorps.gov/Join.