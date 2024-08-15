Feds extend waiver for fuel delivery in statewide firefighting efforts

Earlier this month, Gov. Jay Inslee signed Emergency Proclamation 24-04 allowing drivers delivering fuel for firefighting to work beyond normal hours until August 16, 2024. Today, the U.S. Department of Transportation granted the state approval to extend this emergency exemption through Sept. 15, 2024.

The extension provides regulatory relief for commercial motor vehicle operations while providing direct assistance related to the wildfires.

The state's Emergency Management Division asked for the exemption citing ongoing high fire risk through September. Maintaining enough aviation fuel has proven difficult, especially at smaller regional and remote airports, which cannot keep up with the needs of firefighting aircraft. The issues stem from increased use of these airports for firefighting aircraft using more fuel than typical for these locations, limited on-site storage which requires more frequent deliveries, and their isolated locations. Wildfires have also led to highway closures, causing delays and longer driving routes for fuel deliveries.

The waiver also supports regional fuel delivery heading out of Washington to support firefighters in other states. Oregon is dependent on fuel deliveries from Washington, including fuels to support that state’s firefighting activities.