Certara Launches Phoenix™ Version 8.5 Drug Development Software

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced the launch of Phoenix™ version 8.5. Phoenix is the pharmaceutical industry's gold standard in pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic (PK/PD) and toxicokinetic modeling and simulation software. The Phoenix Platform is used by more than 75 of the top 100 pharmaceutical companies worldwide. Eleven regulatory agencies, including the U.S. FDA, Japan PMDA, and China NMPA, rely on Phoenix to evaluate life-saving drug candidates. Version 8.5 is the latest release from Certara’s Phoenix Platform, available as a hosted solution for maximum performance and lower total cost of ownership.



Today, 88% of new medicines that enter clinical trials fail, indicating a need for improved processes. Certara’s Phoenix platform expedites everything from data preparation to report generation – a time-consuming process that drug developers rely on.

“Certara develops software solutions that transform research data into trustworthy insights for scientists and regulators with the goal of bringing new medicines to market faster,” said Max Kanevsky, Chief Technology Officer at Certara. “The latest version of Phoenix includes new capabilities requested by existing clients and their IT business partners that streamline the comprehensive PK/PD data workflow.”

Version 8.5 delivers new features driven by customer demand. These features improve the efficiency, quality, and speed of PK/PD workflows within Phoenix.

Sign-in via Certara Cloud - Phoenix 8.5 introduces user sign-in via Certara Central Admin, offering Single Sign-On and centralized authentication. This simplifies license management, streamlines assignments, enhances access control, and improves the user experience by providing easier access to resources, training and support.



Phoenix 8.5 introduces user sign-in via Certara Central Admin, offering Single Sign-On and centralized authentication. This simplifies license management, streamlines assignments, enhances access control, and improves the user experience by providing easier access to resources, training and support. Reporting Enhancements for Tables, Plotting, Reporting: Updates are designed to offer increased customization and efficiency in data presentation in tables and plots, along with advancing capabilities for visual data analysis. These improvements aim to streamline the reporting process and enable more detailed and readily interpretable reports.



Updates are designed to offer increased customization and efficiency in data presentation in tables and plots, along with advancing capabilities for visual data analysis. These improvements aim to streamline the reporting process and enable more detailed and readily interpretable reports. NLME (Non-linear mixed effects) Enhancements: Phoenix NLME is a population modeling and simulation software solution for scientists with varying levels of experience—from novice PK/PD scientists to the most advanced modelers. The 8.5 update improves the precision of modeling, increases the adaptability for users, and provides tools to enhance the interpretability of models.



Developed with feedback from clients that participate in the Phoenix customer advisory board and user group communities, Phoenix 8.5 will improve users' access and experience, allowing for more effective analysis, interpretation, and visualization of data. To learn more, visit https://www.certara.com/software/phoenix-pkpd/ .

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.com.

Certara Contact:

Sheila Rocchio

sheila.rocchio@certara.com

Media Contact: