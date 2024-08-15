Governor Cooper Announces Eight Grants to Rural Communities to Attract 241 New Jobs and over $234 Million of Investment

The Rural Infrastructure Authority (RIA) has approved eight grant requests to local governments totaling $1,650,000, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The requests include commitments to create a total of 297 jobs, 56 of which were previously announced. The public investment in these projects will attract more than $234 million in public and private investment.

“These grants continue to help create great jobs in our rural communities,” Governor Roy Cooper said. “We are building a strong foundation upon which North Carolina’s rural economy can thrive.”

The RIA is supported by the rural economic development team at the North Carolina Department of Commerce. RIA members review and approve funding requests from local communities. Funding comes from a variety of specialized grant and loan programs offered and managed by N.C. Commerce’s Rural Economic Development Division, led by Assistant Secretary for Rural Development Kenny Flowers. Grants support a variety of activities, including infrastructure development, building renovation, expansion and demolition, and site improvements.

“We are proud to partner with North Carolina communities to make these investments, which support a wide range of industries, from manufacturing to health services,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “This ongoing work is a fitting tribute to the late Andrea Harris, a former RIA member, whom we remember during the observance of Leaders in Equitable Economic Development Month, for her work to promote rural prosperity and diverse businesses.”

The RIA approved eight grant requests under the state’s Building Reuse Program in three categories:

Vacant Building Category

City of Lenoir (Caldwell County): A $140,000 grant will support the reuse of a 13,000-square-foot building in Lenoir where Nutrameltz, a health and wellness brand that specializes in premium supplement offerings like vitamins, minerals, herbs and nutraceuticals, plans to locate. The project is expected to create 18 jobs, with a private investment of $2,236,626 tied to this grant.

City of High Point (Guilford County): A $200,000 grant will support the reuse of a 108,000-square-foot building in High Point. This building will be occupied by C&C Industries, a company specializing in private labeling, contract filling, and logistic services for products ranging from cosmetics to over-the-counter medication. The project is set to create 24 jobs, with a private investment of $5,875,967 tied to this grant.

Existing Business Building Category

City of Mebane (Alamance County): A $145,000 grant will support the renovation of a 167,000-square-foot building in Mebane. The facility is occupied by Sandvik Coromant, a global manufacturer of engineering tools and machining solutions. The company expects to create 18 jobs and invest $1,295,207 in this project.

Burke County: A $175,000 grant will support the renovation of a 92,500-square-foot building in Hildebran. The facility is occupied by Miller Knoll, one of several companies under the Geiger International, Inc. umbrella, which manufactures seating and tables for health care, higher education, corporate office, and residential markets. With this expansion, the company expects to create 47 jobs and invest $354,000.

Town of Aberdeen (Moore County): A $160,000 grant will support the renovation of a 35,000-square-foot building in Aberdeen that is occupied by Reliance Packaging, LLC, a company that extrudes, prints, and converts heavy-duty bags and printed roll-stock primarily for lawn and garden products. This project is set to create 32 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $7,459,891.

Robeson County: A $500,000 grant will support the 10,000-square-foot expansion of a building in Maxton that is currently occupied by Campbell Soup Company. The expansion will create 124 jobs, with an accompanying private investment of $181,750,000.

Rural Health Building Category

Brunswick County: A $250,000 grant will support the reuse of a 73,000-square-foot building in Supply where Medaci Wellness Institute Transformation, a comprehensive continuum care facility that offers services from inpatient detoxification to residential rehabilitation, will locate. With this project, the company is expected to create 25 jobs and invest $35 million.

Robeson County: An $80,000 grant will support the reuse of a 3,605-square-foot building in Rowland. The building will be occupied by Hope Health Family Practice, LLC, a business offering a wide range of services including primary care, prevention & wellness, and mental health therapy. The company plans to create 9 jobs and invest $460,000 with this project.

The Building Reuse Program provides grants to local governments to renovate vacant buildings, renovate and/or expand buildings occupied by existing North Carolina companies, and renovate, expand or construct health care facilities that will lead to the creation of new jobs in Tier 1 and Tier 2 counties, as well as rural census tracts of Tier 3 counties.

