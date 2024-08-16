RCP publishes terms of reference for new PA oversight group

The RCP has today published the terms and reference of a new internal group that has been established to oversee RCP activity linked to physician associates (PAs).

The chair of this new PA oversight group (PAOG), Dr Hilary Williams, who is also RCP vice president for Wales, has also this week written to the General Medical Council (GMC) and medical defence unions as part of the PAOG’s work to deliver against the recommendations of the short life working group (SLWG) report, which was commissioned by RCP Council following the post-EGM fellowship vote in March 2024.

The RCP has now successfully delivered over two-thirds of the SLWG recommendations in under 3 months, demonstrating a firm commitment to the outcome of the fellows’ ballot.

Senior leaders at the RCP are now meeting regularly with the GMC as the regulator prepares to take on responsibility for medical associate professionals, including PAs, in December. The RCP will close the PAMVR (Physician Associate Managed Voluntary Register) once the GMC register for PAs is open.

Dr Hilary Williams said:

‘Our priority is safe patient care. As the GMC prepares to become the regulatory body for medical associate professionals, we want to ensure that everyone involved is clear about the role PAs can play in the wider healthcare team. We are working with the GMC to support our PA colleagues during this transition period to a regulated profession, which we hope will bring more consistency and better understanding for all patients and NHS staff. Next month, we will bring royal colleges, faculties and specialist societies working in the physician specialties together for an online roundtable to discuss the next steps for developing specialty-specific guidance.’

The new PA oversight group will oversee PA-related workstreams at the RCP, including: