Staff Sgt. Alexis Workman, 911th Aeromedical Staging Squadron medic, smiles as she walks to her security post at Fort McCoy Army Airfield, Wisconsin, August 9, 2024. Workman participated in Exercise Patriot Medic 2024, a joint exercise between all components of Army and Air Force, and foreign allied forces, to practice and display procedures differentiating between civilian healthcare and combat care, including performing security detail. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)