Conseil scolaire acadien provincial Act Proclaimed

CANADA, August 15 - The Province proclaimed the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial (CSAP) Act today, August 15, on National Acadian Day.

“National Acadian Day is a fitting day to proclaim an act that underlines the importance of ensuring the preservation of French first language in our education system,” said Premier Tim Houston. “Once again Nova Scotia is leading the way, as the first jurisdiction in Canada to have dedicated French first-language education legislation.”

The CSAP Act supports publicly funded French first-language education programs and services to ensure the well-being and success of Nova Scotia's Acadian and francophone students.

It reinforces the existing duties and powers of the CSAP and affirms the Province’s commitment to working with CSAP.

Regulations to accompany the Act will be released in the coming weeks.

Quotes:

“The Department worked productively with CSAP and Acadian Affairs and Francophonie to ensure this legislation reflects the shared responsibility for a French first-language system that serves the needs of francophone and Acadian students in our province. The act recognizes the vital role the CSAP plays in upholding minority language rights and reflects our government’s commitment to preserving and promoting the French language in Nova Scotia.”

— Becky Druhan, Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development

“As a proud Acadian, I understand the importance of celebrating and preserving our heritage and language. I am honoured to be part of this first-ever legislation that serves as a commitment to protect French first-language rights in our province and helps our Acadian and Francophonie communities thrive.”

— Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Acadian Affairs and Francophonie

“With this act, Nova Scotia can serve as an example for the rest of Canada. We are eager to continue to work with the government to implement the act and cement the linguistic and cultural uniqueness of the CSAP. This act assures the sustainability of French education for all future generations.”

— Diane Racette, President, CSAP

Quick Facts:

CSAP is responsible for providing French first-language education in Nova Scotia

about 6,800 students attend 23 CSAP schools across the province

minority language educational rights are protected under Section 23 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms

Additional Resources:

Conseil scolaire acadien provincial: https://csap.ca/