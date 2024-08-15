AG Yost Announces Settlement with Four Companies Over Building Flaws at Zane State

(ZANESVILLE, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today announced a $1.6 million settlement with three construction companies and a design firm over dangerous flaws in an 11-year-old building at Zane State College.

“Accountability is not optional when it comes to the safety of our schools,” AG Yost said. “When you refuse to fix your shoddy work and put students and staff at risk, you will quickly find yourself at the wrong end of a lawsuit.”

The Attorney General’s Office initially sued three companies; Robertson Construction, SHP Leading Design and Quandel Construction Group in October 2022 after mediation failed to resolve a dispute regarding the splitting and crumbling façade of the Advanced Sciences and Technology Center, completed in 2013 on Zane State’s campus.

The lawsuit alleged faulty design and construction caused the hazardous conditions on the building’s south, east and west sides. Falling debris from the brick and veneer prompted the school to close one of the building’s entrances and to install overhead protection and fencing as a safety measure to protect visitors.

The lawsuit resulted in a settlement involving the three companies mentioned in the lawsuit and a subcontractor. Each company will pay as follows:

Robertson Construction: $750,000

SHP Leading Design: $750,000

Miami Valley Synthetics, Inc. (a subcontractor for Robertson): $75,000

Quandel Construction Group: $25,000

The Attorney General’s Office has received the settlement in full. The funds will provide Zane State with all the money it needs to put up a new exterior on the Advanced Sciences building.

“Zane State College is grateful for the team at the Ohio Attorney General’s Office, which played a key role in facilitating an amicable resolution,” a spokesman for the school said. “We also extend our appreciation to Zanesville and the surrounding communities for their continued support as we work diligently to carry out the necessary repairs.”

The building was constructed in 2013 and is still in use as students return to school. Exterior protections remain as repairs have not yet begun. The college anticipates that the façade project will take between 16 and 18 months to complete.

Video of the damaged building is available here.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Dominic Binkley: 614-728-4127

-30-