Lionbridge Selected for the 2024 AI in Training Watch List by Training Industry, Inc.
Recognized as a leader to watch in comprehensive artificial intelligence (AI) training solutions
We are honored by this recognition, which is a testament to how our eLearning services team is making a real difference for our customers in the training and localization sectors.”WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lionbridge, a global leader in eLearning, AI services, and translation and localization solutions, has been selected as a featured provider on Training Industry Inc.'s 2024 AI in Training Watch List.
— Rich Tobin, Chief Operating Officer of Lionbridge
Training Industry continuously monitors the training marketplace looking for the best providers of AI in Training that offer a breadth of capabilities and services. 2024 marks the first-ever Watch List, intended to help buyers of training services evaluate learning service providers, representing emerging or unique strengths and capabilities. Lionbridge was selected based on the following criteria:
• Breadth, quality, and advancement of AI features, capabilities and analytics.
• Presence, innovation, and impact within the AI training market.
• Client and user representation.
• Business performance and growth.
“We are honored by this recognition, which is a testament to how our eLearning services team is making a real difference for our customers in the training and localization sectors,” said Rich Tobin, Chief Operating Officer of Lionbridge. “By offering a suite of cutting-edge AI solutions that work seamlessly together, Lionbridge meets the ever-changing needs of the industry to deliver an exceptional learner experience.”
Lionbridge creates custom AI-enhanced learning solutions to boost organizational performance, productivity, and ROI. These tools include multilingual content creation, prompt engineering, Large Language Model (LLM) training, and AI optimization for localization. By leveraging advanced AI, Lionbridge makes learning content accessible, culturally relevant, and engaging, helping organizations overcome language barriers and improve global communication.
“The first ever 2024 AI in Training Watch List represents a unique and emerging set of companies that provide strong and capable AI-powered products and solutions,” said Tom Whelan, Director of Corporate Research at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies offer engaging AI-powered solutions such as immersive content creators and translation tools to deliver and support their clients’ business and learner needs.”
For more information about Lionbridge and its AI-powered eLearning and localization services, visit: www.lionbridge.com/content-creation-services/elearning-services/
About Lionbridge
Lionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. For over 25 years, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers’ clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at www.lionbridge.com.
Andie Levine
Lionbridge
mediainquiries@lionbridge.com
Visit us on social media:
X
LinkedIn