May 10 Storms: Leon County Disaster Recovery Center Closes Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.- FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center for survivors of the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes at the LeRoy Collins Leon County Library is permanently closing at 7 p.m. on August 19. This date marks the end of the application period for disaster assistance. 

Help with disaster assistance will remain available via the FEMA Helpline, where FEMA representatives are available to answer questions on application status, the appeals process or other disaster-related inquiries. Survivors may contact the FEMA Helpline by calling 800-621-3362 from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. Survivors may also go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or use the FEMA App for information on their applications. 

Residents in Leon County who sustained loss from the May 10 severe storms and tornadoes may apply for FEMA disaster assistance. Disaster assistance can include financial help with temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses. The deadline to apply is Aug. 19, 2024. 

For the latest information about Florida’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4794. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or on Facebook at facebook.com/fema.

