Qidi Zhu Introduces The Correct Way of Youth, Winner of 2024 AIFF Golden Ibis Award
Qidi Zhu redefines teen cinema with The Correct Way of Youth, earning the prestigious 2024 AIFF Golden Ibis AwardLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film producer Qidi Zhu introduces The Correct Way of Youth and earns the 2024 AIFF Golden Ibis Award, offering a fresh take on teen cinema by moving beyond the conventional themes of passion, love, rebellion, and conflict. This project presents a unique perspective on the teenage experience, blending inspiration with youthful energy to create a film that stands apart in the genre.
As a seasoned film producer, Zhu recognized the repetitive nature of current teen films and sought to create something distinct. "I just want to make a different teen film," Zhu explains, setting the tone for her innovative approach in The Correct Way of Youth. The film’s narrative focuses on themes that resonate deeply with audiences while presenting a fresh portrayal of adolescence.
Producing a film during an economic downturn presents significant financial challenges, but Qidi Zhu successfully navigated these obstacles through strategic collaboration. Partnering with acclaimed Chinese director Yucai Liu, Zhu developed a comprehensive financing plan that combined domestic and international efforts. Leveraging her experience as a former overseas student at Indiana University Bloomington, Zhu secured key investments from the American market, complementing Director Liu’s success in China. Together, they ensured the film's production moved forward without delay.
Understanding the importance of a compelling story, Zhu took an active role in refining the film’s script. She identified the potential for deeper character development and suggested a significant change to the protagonist’s background. Originally portrayed as a poor rural boy aspiring to become a warrior, Jian Tang was reimagined as a rich playboy determined to achieve greatness without relying on his family’s wealth. This revision added layers of complexity to the character, making his journey more relatable and inspiring.
In a market saturated with advertisements, Qidi Zhu made the bold decision to reject all offers for product placements in her film. Her commitment to preserving a pure cinematic experience for viewers was paramount, ensuring that The Correct Way of Youth remains free from commercial interruptions. Zhu's dedication to artistic integrity allows audiences to fully immerse themselves in the film’s narrative without distraction.
During the film’s production, Zhu faced unexpected challenges, including severe weather conditions that threatened to halt filming. Demonstrating her leadership and resourcefulness, Zhu proposed adapting the schedule to incorporate the natural elements, allowing the team to continue filming and stay on track.
The Correct Way of Youth has already received critical acclaim, earning Zhu the prestigious AIFF Golden Ibis Award in 2024. As she continues to push the boundaries of filmmaking, Zhu is already planning her next project, which will explore the experiences of women in a way that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.
Chelly Lin
Runren Media Co
email us here