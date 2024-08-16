Submit Release
News Search

There were 985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,975 in the last 365 days.

Qidi Zhu Introduces The Correct Way of Youth, Winner of 2024 AIFF Golden Ibis Award

Qidi Zhu, A Film Producer of “The Correct Way of Youth”

Qidi Zhu, A Film Producer of “The Correct Way of Youth”

Qidi Zhu redefines teen cinema with The Correct Way of Youth, earning the prestigious 2024 AIFF Golden Ibis Award

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Film producer Qidi Zhu introduces The Correct Way of Youth and earns the 2024 AIFF Golden Ibis Award, offering a fresh take on teen cinema by moving beyond the conventional themes of passion, love, rebellion, and conflict. This project presents a unique perspective on the teenage experience, blending inspiration with youthful energy to create a film that stands apart in the genre.

As a seasoned film producer, Zhu recognized the repetitive nature of current teen films and sought to create something distinct. "I just want to make a different teen film," Zhu explains, setting the tone for her innovative approach in The Correct Way of Youth. The film’s narrative focuses on themes that resonate deeply with audiences while presenting a fresh portrayal of adolescence.

Producing a film during an economic downturn presents significant financial challenges, but Qidi Zhu successfully navigated these obstacles through strategic collaboration. Partnering with acclaimed Chinese director Yucai Liu, Zhu developed a comprehensive financing plan that combined domestic and international efforts. Leveraging her experience as a former overseas student at Indiana University Bloomington, Zhu secured key investments from the American market, complementing Director Liu’s success in China. Together, they ensured the film's production moved forward without delay.

Understanding the importance of a compelling story, Zhu took an active role in refining the film’s script. She identified the potential for deeper character development and suggested a significant change to the protagonist’s background. Originally portrayed as a poor rural boy aspiring to become a warrior, Jian Tang was reimagined as a rich playboy determined to achieve greatness without relying on his family’s wealth. This revision added layers of complexity to the character, making his journey more relatable and inspiring.

In a market saturated with advertisements, Qidi Zhu made the bold decision to reject all offers for product placements in her film. Her commitment to preserving a pure cinematic experience for viewers was paramount, ensuring that The Correct Way of Youth remains free from commercial interruptions. Zhu's dedication to artistic integrity allows audiences to fully immerse themselves in the film’s narrative without distraction.

During the film’s production, Zhu faced unexpected challenges, including severe weather conditions that threatened to halt filming. Demonstrating her leadership and resourcefulness, Zhu proposed adapting the schedule to incorporate the natural elements, allowing the team to continue filming and stay on track.

The Correct Way of Youth has already received critical acclaim, earning Zhu the prestigious AIFF Golden Ibis Award in 2024. As she continues to push the boundaries of filmmaking, Zhu is already planning her next project, which will explore the experiences of women in a way that is both thought-provoking and entertaining.

Chelly Lin
Runren Media Co
email us here

You just read:

Qidi Zhu Introduces The Correct Way of Youth, Winner of 2024 AIFF Golden Ibis Award

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Environment, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more