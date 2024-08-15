B.C., ‘Na̲mg̲is endorse Gwa’ni land-use planning recommendations

CANADA, August 15 - A new collaborative approach to land-use planning on northern Vancouver Island will help protect ‘Na̲mg̲is First Nation cultural values and biodiversity, while providing operational clarity for the forest industry within ‘Na̲mg̲is territory.

Developed through a government-to-government process between the Province and ‘Na̲mg̲is, the Gwa’ni Land Use Plan (LUP) introduces modifications to the existing Vancouver Island Land Use Plan (VILUP).

“This collaboration between ‘Na̲mg̲is and the Province preserves First Nations cultural values and protects the important ecosystems of the Nimpkish River watershed, while also incorporating the needs of the forestry sector and communities of the north Island now and in the future,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Water, Land and Resource Stewardship.

These changes incorporate ‘Na̲mg̲is values, promote healthy ecosystems and address long-standing concerns that have affected forestry operations on northern Vancouver Island.

“The implementation of the Gwa’ni recommendations is an important step forward to addressing long-standing concerns of the Nation, setting the stage for achieving shared stewardship responsibilities and establishing new approaches to support a sustainable forestry industry in the north island,” said Victor Isaac, ‘Na̲mg̲is Chief Councillor.

Protecting the environmental, cultural and spiritual vitality of the Nimpkish River watershed, whose namesake is an anglicization of the name ‘Na̲mg̲is, is at the core of the project. Under the plan, existing VILUP resource management zones will be replaced by new Gwa’ni general management zones and special management zones. Special management zones support the restoration of key areas like headwaters, streams and valley bottoms that have high fish, wildlife, recreation and cultural values. The general management zone provides direction for the full range of resource values, including timber extraction, and prioritizes integrated resource management.

“Western is pleased to see the progress being made in advancing the Gwa’ni Land Use Plan, which will provide a clear foundation for land use activities in the region,” said Steven Hofer, president and CEO, Western Forest Products. “Western greatly values our partnership with ‘Na̲mg̲is First Nation, and their leadership and vision that is being articulated through the Gwa’ni process extends into our collaborative work on a proposed Forest Landscape Plan.”

The plan also proposes two new areas for conservation that would cover approximately 1,600 hectares of the 166,000-hectare watershed. These proposed areas are anchored on a concentration of cultural, recreational,and environmental values informed by ‘Na̲mg̲is, communities and stakeholders.

The local public and stakeholders were engaged throughout the development of the Gwa’ni Project and provided input that has been incorporated into the plan. Response has been positive from local government, business and neighbouring First Nations who see the plan providing greater operational clarity for the forest industry, improving business stability for its employees and dependent communities.

Next steps include the drafting of new legal land-use objectives, creating new land-use zones and advancing other elements of the plan, such as the proposed conservation areas. Further public engagement will occur as the plan moves forward.

