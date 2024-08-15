Governor Phil Scott Appoints Charles Martin Deputy Secretary of the Agency of Natural Resources

Montpelier, Vt. – Governor Phil Scott and Agency of Natural Resources (ANR) Secretary Julie Moore today announced the appointment of Charles Martin as the new deputy secretary of the ANR.

Martin most recently worked in the Flood Recovery Office at the Agency of Administration, supporting policy development, and as the communications and legislative director for the Department of Liquor and Lottery.

“Charles grew up in rural Vermont, so he understands the challenges our small towns face.” said Governor Phil Scott. “I am confident that with his balanced approach and experience, he will be a great addition to our team.”

Prior to joining state government, Martin worked for Senator Leahy in the Senator’s Vermont and Washington D.C. offices and spent time at the Vermont Chamber of Commerce as their government affairs director. He’s a former Vermont Army National Guard officer, and past member of the Huntington Conservation Commission.

Secretary Julie Moore joins the Governor in welcoming Charles to his new role, “I am thrilled that Charles has joined ANR’s leadership team. The breadth of experience he brings to the Agency – from his service in the National Guard to working for our Congressional delegation to his time with the Vermont Chamber – has given Charles a set of perspectives that will serve both ANR and Vermonters well.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve Vermont in this new capacity,” Martin said. “I look forward leveraging my experience and relationships to support the talented and committed team at ANR.”

Martin lives in Huntington with his wife, Lindsay, and their two children. And is his free time, he is an avid outdoorsman – enjoying hiking, fishing, and hunting. His appointment was effective Monday, August 12.

