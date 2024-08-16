DOWNTOWN DELRAY BEACH ANNOUNCES 42 RESTAURANTS PARTICIPATING IN ITS RESTAURANT MONTH KICKING OFF SEPTEMBER 1ST
EVENT: Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2024
ABOUT: The 9th annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month highlights Downtown Delray’s world-class dining scene with a wide array of culinary experiences. More than 40 restaurants, cafés, and fast-casual establishments/eateries will feature special dining deals for the entire month of September, including multi-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, culinary events, happy hours and cafe deals.
A special kickoff event featuring happy hour deals and raffle prizes will take place Sunday, September 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Standard (166 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach).
WHO: The 9th annual Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month 2024 is produced by the Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in partnership with our downtown Delray Beach restaurants and cafés.
The Golden Spoon Sponsor of the event is Discover the Palm Beaches; Bronze Cup Sponsors are Amy and Noreen Team, Pineapple Carts, LivingFLA, the seed Coffee + Juice, Kaufmann de Suisse Jewelers, RSVP Coupon Books, and Iron & Oak Home.
DATE: Sunday, September 1 through Monday, September 30, 2024
LOCATION: Downtown Delray Beach restaurants and cafes
INFO: www.downtowndelraybeach.com/restaurantmonth
HOW TO TAKE PART:
Simply choose from the participating list of restaurants offering special multi-course prix fixe lunch and dinner menus, happy hours, culinary events, and other dining deals and enjoy! Reservations are encouraged.
Downtown Delray Beach Restaurant Month will feature more than 40 restaurants, cafés, and fast-casual establishments/eateries, including: Akira Back, Rosewater Rooftop by Akira Back, Bounce Delray, Lefkes Estiatorio, Le Colonial, Death By Pizza, Deke’s in Delray, J&J Seafood Bar and Grill, Rack’s Fish House and Oyster Bar, Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Ramen Lab Eatery, Craft Food Tours, The Office Delray, The Hampton Social, The Grove, Sazio, Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, Gelato&Co., Drift Restaurant & Bar, Deck 84, Dada, Costa by OK&M, Amar Mediterranean Bistro, 50 Ocean, Windy City Pizza, Kilwins Delray Beach, Jonny’s Deli at Tony’s Market, The Standard Delray, Rose’s Daughter, Brule, The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar, Ziree Thai & Sushi, The Pantry, City Oyster, CUT432, Park Tavern, El Camino, Papa’s Tapas, Fit Food Express, Campi, and Rocksteady Steakhouse.
• Happy Hour Specials available at: Bounce Delray, Lefkes Estiatorio, Rosewater Rooftop by Akira Back, Brule, Deck 84, Roses Daughter, Gary Rack’s Farmhouse Kitchen, Rack’s Fish House and Oyster Bar, The Standard Delray, The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar, CUT432, Park Tavern, El Camino, and Ziree Thai & Sushi.
• Prix Fixe Menus available at: Bounce Delray, 50 Ocean, Amar Mediterranean Bistro, City Oyster, Costa by OK&M, Dada, Deck 84, Drift Restaurant & Bar, Elisabetta’s Ristorante, J&J Seafood Bar and Grill, Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar, Sazio, The Grove, Le Colonial, The Hampton Social – Delray, The Office Delray, Park Tavern, The Wine Room Kitchen and Bar, El Camino, Papa’s Tapas, Campi, and Rocksteady Steakhouse.
• Establishments offering Café Deals: Death by Pizza, Deke’s in Delray, Gelato&Co., Jonny’s Deli at Tony’s Market, Kilwins Delray Beach, Windy City Pizza, The Pantry, and Fit Food Express.
• Culinary Events scheduled at: Akira Back, Craft Food Tours, and Ramen Lab Eatery.
*Please visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com/restaurantmonth for updates and details.
INFORMATION: Please visit www.downtowndelraybeach.com/restaurantmonth
@downtowndelray, or phone 561.243.1077. #DowntownDelrayRestaurantMonth
Media Contact: Melissa Perlman, BlueIvy Communications
561-310-9921 Melissa@BlueIvy.co
###
About Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA)
The Delray Beach Downtown Development Authority (DDA) was established in 1971 with a mission to grow, strengthen, and enhance the economic vitality of Downtown Delray Beach. As an autonomous agency of the City, the Delray Beach DDA advocates, facilitates, plans, and executes business development, fosters business relations, helps with the planning of public and private projects, and markets the downtown district. The DDA is located at 350 SE 1st Street, Delray Beach, FL. Learn more at https://downtowndelraybeach.com/ or by calling 561-243-1077.
