Judicial Council Announces 2024 Distinguished Service Award Recipients

The Judicial Council of California today announced three recipients of its 2024 Distinguished Service Award, which recognizes people and organizations for their extraordinary leadership and contributions to the administration of justice in California. This year’s recipients of the California judicial branch’s highest award are Justice William W. Bedsworth, Judge Terry B. Friedman (Ret.), and Melissa Fowler-Bradley.

“This year’s recipients demonstrate what it means to be a public servant,” said chair of the council California Chief Justice Patricia Guerrero. “Their contributions have improved access to justice in their own courts and entire statewide judicial system.”

This year’s Distinguished Service Award recipients are:

Justice William W. Bedsworth

Court of Appeal, Fourth Appellate District, Division Three (Santa Ana)

Appointed to the appellate court by Governor Pete Wilson in February 1997, Justice William W. Bedsworth is the state’s longest-serving justice on the Fourth District Court of Appeal. He started his 38-year career on the bench in 1986, when he was elected to an open seat on the Superior Court of Orange County.

During his career on the bench, Justice Bedsworth has been an inspiring presence within the court and the legal community. In 2000, he wrote the opinion in People v. Garcia, which state Senator Carol Migden called "the first gay rights case in the history of the world." The California Legislature explicitly referred to that opinion when it amended Code of Civil Procedure section 231.5 to prohibit any consideration of sexual orientation as a basis for the exercise of a peremptory challenge during jury selection.

His legal opinions have spanned many topics, but he is recognized by lawyers for his writings on civility within the profession. Justice Bedsworth served on California's Civility Task Force, and was an outspoken voice committed to improving civility between opposing counsel and between lawyers and the bench.

Equally acclaimed for his writings off the bench, through his syndicated monthly column—A Criminal Waste of Space—Justice Bedsworth has educated and entertained lawyers and non-lawyers alike. He is also an avid teacher, having served as faculty at Western State University, Chapman University, the California Judicial College, and the University of California, Irvine Law School.

Judge Terry B. Friedman (Ret.)

Superior Court of Los Angeles County

Judge Terry B. Friedman (Ret.) served on the bench at the Superior Court of Los Angeles County from 1995-2010. He spent much of his time in Los Angeles presiding over the juvenile court.

His interest and commitment to improving the court system for families and children led to his appointment to the California Blue Ribbon Commission on Children in Foster Care. The commission provided recommendations to the Judicial Council on the ways in which the courts and their child welfare partners could improve safety, permanency, well-being, and fairness outcomes for children and families in the state.

Judge Friedman has also devoted much of his time both on and off the bench to increasing access to justice for underrepresented litigants. He served as chair of the Judicial Council’s Shriver Civil Counsel Act Implementation Committee, which makes recommendations on the selection and funding of pilot projects that provide legal representation to low-income parties in civil matters involving critical issues affecting basic human needs. Prior to joining the court, he worked in private practice at the Western Center of Law and Poverty and as executive director of Bet Tzedek Legal Services, which both advocate and promote fair and equal access to justice for low-wage individuals.

Judge Friedman has also worked to improve the court system through his work on many statewide advisory groups, including the Judicial Council’s Executive and Planning Committee, Legislation Committee, and Family and Juvenile Law Advisory Committee. He also served on the Task Force on Judicial Selection and Retention, Probation Services Task Force, and Legal Services Trust Fund Commission.

Melissa Fowler-Bradley

Court Executive Officer, Superior Court of Shasta County

Melissa Fowler-Bradley has spent 50 years in public service, the last 47 for the state’s judicial branch. She joined the staff of the Superior Court of Alameda County in 1977, moved to the Superior Court of Shasta County in 1995 to be its assistant court executive officer, and eventually was elevated to court executive officer in 2008.

Fowler-Bradley has served her court with distinction, which includes leading local court improvement measures/initiatives like advancements in e-search warrants, court collections and ability-to-pay tools, case management systems, jury service, and digitizing court records, to name a few.

Fowler-Bradley has also improved the administration of the California courts on the statewide level. She has served on the Judicial Council’s Court Facilities Advisory Committee, and its Cost Reduction Subcommittee. Those groups’ efforts have demonstrated to the Governor and Legislature the judicial branch’s ability to oversee the maintenance and construction of the more than 450 court facilities around the state.

Fowler-Bradley has also worked to improve the judicial system through her work on many other statewide advisory groups, including the Judicial Council’s Trial Court Budget Working Group, Court Facilities Advisory Committee, Court Security Advisory Committee, Criminal Law Advisory Committee, Family and Juvenile Law Advisory Committee, Court Executives Advisory Committee, Court-Ordered Debt Task Force, and Criminal Justice Realignment Working Group.

