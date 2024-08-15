Longhorn Storage Solutions Join ShedHub To Meet Shed Needs in Powderly, TX Area

Longhorn Storage Solutions logo

POWDERLY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Longhorn Storage Solutions, a provider of portable buildings, carports, and outdoor structures, announced its collaboration with ShedHub, an online marketplace for sheds and portable buildings. This collaboration is a step towards Longhorn's longstanding endeavor to provide the best outdoor solutions to the residents of Powderly, TX and surrounding areas.

With over 15 years of experience in the industry, Longhorn Storage Solutions is known for delivering durable outdoor structures. As a dealer of Derksen Portable Buildings and C&H carports, they have an extensive product lineup. This includes sheds and portable buildings for storage, workshops, garages and offices; steel carports to protect vehicles from the elements; cabins for additional living space; well-ventilated greenhouses designed for year-round gardening; chicken coops and barns for farms; safe playhouses and playsets for the kids; and stylish outdoor furniture that enhances any outdoor living area.

Joining ShedHub allows Longhorn Storage Solutions to reach more customers who are looking for reliable and versatile outdoor structures. ShedHub’s online platform enables customers to easily browse Longhorn’s wide range of products, compare options, customize their shed, and make purchases, all from the comfort of their homes.

“We are excited to welcome Longhorn Storage Solutions as a seller in ShedHub,” said Jeff Huxmann, CEO and Co-Founder of ShedHub. “Customers can now easily browse, customize, and inquire about Longhorn’s available sheds and other outdoor structures through our online platform. We’re happy to connect Longhorn Storage Solutions with a wider audience and help residents find their perfect sheds.”

Customers interested in exploring Longhorn Storage Solutions’ offerings can visit shedhub.com. They provide detailed information about each product, a 3D shed builder, and options for placing orders or scheduling consultations.

For more information, visit Longhorn Storage Solutions’ website www.longhornstoragesolutions.com or ShedHub’s website at https://shedhub.com.