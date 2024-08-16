Mount Vernon, OH Takes the Lead in Asset Management with OpenGov
The City can expect significant time savings from automated FEMA rate updates and scheduled reporting directly to the Mayor's inbox.MOUNT VERNON, OHIO, UNITED STATES, August 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After relying on manual processes and legacy systems, Mount Vernon, Ohio needed a more efficient solution to meet growing challenges, including complying with the EPA regulations for lead and copper and managing FEMA rates. The City found its ideal partner in OpenGov, a leader in cloud-based asset management solutions.
Located in Knox County, Mount Vernon had been facing difficulties in tracking work time and costs while also struggling to generate clear reports from existing systems. The City sought a user-friendly, centralized platform that would integrate seamlessly with the existing GIS and improve interdepartmental collaboration. Cartegraph Asset Management from OpenGov stood out during the selection process for its advanced reporting capabilities, mobile tools, and real-time access to work history.
With Cartegraph Asset Management, Mount Vernon can anticipate an overall improvement in the management of City assets. The City can expect significant time savings from automated FEMA rate updates and scheduled reporting directly to the Mayor's inbox. Furthermore, the streamlined preventative maintenance tracking will support more accurate budget forecasts and long-term capital project planning.
Mount Vernon joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.
