DRiV™ Announces Launch of All-New Global Product Line: Wagner Sensors

DRiV Expands Global Portfolio with Launch of Wagner Sensors

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wagner™, a leading brand from Tenneco’s DRiV business group, is launching a brand-new product line, Wagner Sensors, in the second half of 2024. The new parts will be released in the U.S. and Canada on August 15. Europe will follow in September, while other regions around the world, including Mexico, Brazil, and Asia, will introduce the parts in the coming months.



“We are thrilled to offer Wagner Sensors to the world,” said Chintan Sopariwala, DRiV president. “The Wagner brand has brought new technologies and solutions to market for more than 100 years. Now we’re taking that commitment further with Wagner Sensors, which represent a new era of product categories and solutions from our company that will complement our already expansive portfolio of products.”

The product offering will include Camshaft and Crankshaft Position Sensors (CPS), Oxygen Temperature, Pressure, and Exhaust for a myriad of automotive applications. Wagner Sensors are designed for easy installation and reliable performance.

“Our customers, technicians and DIYers look to the brands of DRiV to get vehicle repairs done right the first time,” said Jenna Boone, vice president and general manager for DRiV’s business in the United States and Canada. “Offering Wagner Sensors is another opportunity to provide our customers with a one-stop, comprehensive selection of parts for a complete service repair – all backed by DRiV quality and consistency.”

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

