Treatment.com AI Announces New Medical Education Suite to Enhance Clinical Skills Training Through AI-Simulated Patients

VANCOUVER, BC, June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Treatment.com AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is pleased to announce that it has released its latest version of the Medical Education Suite (MES). The University of Minnesota Medical School has successfully completed a live deployment of Treatment.com AI’s new Medical Education Suite (MES), an AI-powered clinical skills assessment platform designed to support medical schools in delivering scalable, rigorous, and cost-effective Objective Structured Clinical Examinations (OSCEs).‏‏The deployment, conducted with over 240 third-year medical students, marked the first large-scale implementation of computer-simulated patient cases developed through the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinician-built medical knowledge engine. The exams ran with complete technical reliability during deployment, as well as integrating seamlessly into the school’s existing OSCE workflow.‏‏“Our goal is to support medical schools by applying our clinical experience and AI expertise to real educational challenges.” stated Dr. Kevin Peterson, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Treatment.com AI. “The Medical Education Suite reflects years of development in diagnostic reasoning and knowledge engineering. By introducing structured, AI-simulated patients alongside live simulated patients, and offering objective real-time scoring, we’re helping students build stronger clinical skills in the classroom and giving educators the trusted healthcare education software needed to teach and assess clinical content and behavioral approaches to complex clinical problems with confidence.”‏‏The MES is a scalable platform designed to reduce administrative and faculty time, improve objectivity, increase evaluation consistency, and provide a robust digital infrastructure to support both live and AI-simulated formats. The focus of the platform is to help enhance the clinical skills of our next generation of healthcare professionals. By incorporating curated AI-generated cases and the supportive services provided by Treatment, the system enables:‏“Partnering with Treatment.com AI gave us the opportunity to explore how clinically governed AI can strengthen the way we assess and support student learning. The MES allowed us to deliver a high-stakes OSCE at scale, while ensuring consistent, objective evaluation aligned with our academic standards. The MES represents a meaningful step forward in the evolution of medical education.” said Professor Claudio Violato, Assistant Dean, University of Minnesota Medical School. “We look forward to sharing our findings.”‏‏The MES combines AI-simulated patients with automated feedback, helping faculty assess diagnostic and management reasoning, clinical prioritization, and documentation quality, all mapped to learning objectives. Early feedback suggests that the platform enhances the student learning experience and strengthens the reliability of OSCE results.‏‏ Preliminary results of the accuracy and precision of the GLM as applied in the MES platform were presented at the AAMC’s 2025 Group on Information Resources meeting. Prof. Violato, Dr. Peterson, and their respective teams are preparing further scientific publications detailing the methodology, deployment, and outcomes of the UMN program.‏‏Treatment.com AI is engaging with a wide variety of other schools, with the goal to extend the MES offering across North America, the UK, and to other international OSCE markets.‏‏Treatment.com AI is a company utilizing AI (artificial intelligence) and best clinical practices to positively improve the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. With the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment.com AI has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine — the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). With more than 10,000 expert medical reviews, the GLM delivers tested clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), imaging and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctors, nurses or pharmacists) reduce their administrative burden; creates more time for needed face-to-face patient appointments; and enables greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment.com AI’s GLM platform, through supporting healthcare professionals, allows for the inclusion of disenfranchised communities. ‏‏Learn more at: ‏ ‏ ‏ ‏www.treatment.com‏ ‏ or contact ‏ ‏info@treatment.com‏ ‏.‏‏Founded in 1888, the University of Minnesota Medical School is one of the nation’s largest, with three campuses in Minneapolis, Duluth, and St. Cloud. It enrolls first- and second-year students at Duluth and St. Cloud, and carries clinical training at the Twin Cities campus and affiliated hospitals. The school educates future physicians through MD, graduate, undergraduate, and continuing professional development programs, supported by over 3,000 faculty members and 20+ research centers and institutes. Its core mission is to improve health through exceptional education, compassionate patient care, and leading-edge biomedical research, particularly focusing on primary care, specialty medicine, rural communities, and American Indian/Alaska Native populations. The school is nationally recognized for its NIH-funded research (ranked #21 overall, #2 among public medical schools) and emphasizes interprofessional, community-based training while promoting equity and access across diverse populations.‏‏Learn more at: ‏ ‏msdean@umn.edu‏ ‏ ‏‏Email: ‏ ‏ehamza@treatment.com‏ ‏Media inquiries: ‏ ‏media@‏ ‏Sales: ‏ ‏richard.atkins@treatment.com‏ ‏ ‏‎‏Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955‏‏This news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on Treatment.com AI’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates, including with respect to the implementation of its shareholder communications initiative and the timing thereof. Although Treatment.com AI believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Treatment.com undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances unless otherwise required to do so by law.‏‏The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.‏

