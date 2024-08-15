Idaho National Guard OIF Vets Reunite After 20 Years

Veterans who served during the largest deployment in Idaho National Guard history gathered for a three-day 20th anniversary reunion in Boise this weekend. The weekend included battalion gatherings, a family day that included a live concert performed by the 25th Army Band and a remembrance ceremony in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

On Saturday, Dirk Kempthorne, former U.S. Secretary of the Interior and Idaho governor, was among those who addressed current and former members of the 116th Brigade Combat Team, which deployed to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2004. Kempthorne was serving his second term as governor when the unit deployed.

“To you members of the 116th, I will always be proud and inspired to stand with you,” said Kempthorne. “You have served this state with incredible bravery, courage and achievement. You have established a whole new history for Idaho about what our citizens, when called upon to serve this nation, this state and when necessary, to go to battle, will do and accomplish.”

Idaho Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke was also present, delivering a proclamation from current Idaho Gov. Brad Little to the stage declaring Aug. 10 as a day of recognition for the unit across the state.

Retired Brig. Gen. Alan C. Gayhart, who served as the unit’s commander throughout the deployment, said the unit was bolstered by Guardsmen from 15 states and included unique capabilities that were key to mission success.

“There was a reason the 116th Brigade was selected to serve in this massive area of over 10,000 square miles and three million people,” said Gayhart. “The combination of your military and civilian skills and capabilities were those needed in this troublesome area. It was clear that you were the warriors best suited to not only fight the insurgents in combat, but as citizen-Soldiers you were instrumental in the establishment of government, civic, economic, agricultural and other functions critical to peace and prosperity in this area.”