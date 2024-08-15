OSCE organizes summer rehabilitation workshop for landmine/explosive remnants of war survivors

From 1 to 15 August 2024, Tajikistan National Mine Action Center with the support of the OSCE Programme Office in Dushanbe (POiD) organized a two-week summer rehabilitation workshop for landmine/ explosive remnants of war survivors in the resort area of Guliston, Sughd region.

The workshop brought together 40 participants, including eight women, who took part in various activities such as psychological counseling sessions, trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy, physiotherapy, art therapy, advocacy support, business start-up sessions, and adaptive sport/leisure activities.

The primary goal of the workshop was to provide psychosocial rehabilitation for mine survivors, with the aim of reducing the physical and psychological implications of post-traumatic stress disorder. Additionally, the event aimed to help survivors overcome social marginalization and the impairment of the realization of their rights.

These initiatives are part of the ongoing support provided by the POiD for Tajikistan's efforts under the victim assistance pillar of mine action, in line with the provisions of the National Mine Action Strategy 2021-2030 and the Anti-personnel Mine Ban Convention.