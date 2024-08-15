Fight For Children Hosts 2nd Annual Youth Sports Day

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fight For Children (FFC) will host Youth Sports Day on Saturday, August 24th, 2024 at The Fields at RFK. Youth Sports Day is an annual event that celebrates the power of youth sports in young people’s lives across the Washington, DC area. This year, we are proud to announce that the following professional sports teams will support and attend the event: DC Defenders, DC United, Old Glory DC, Washington Capitals, Washington Commanders, Washington Mystics, Washington Nationals, Washington Spirit, and Washington Wizards.

Held on the weekend before DC Public Schools begin their academic year, Youth Sports Day will ensure that students are ready for their first day back to school by providing free haircuts, eye exams, and wellness checks at the event. In addition, the Washington Commanders will provide back-to-school supply kits and Under Armour will distribute backpacks to attendees. Participants of all ages will enjoy free food, music, a climbing wall, snow cones, photo booth, dunk tank, etc.

Beyond getting students ready for school, Youth Sports Day will also provide critical information to families about high-quality, affordable after-school sports programs operating close to their neighborhoods. There will be information booths and on field activities provided by Fight For Children’s Youth Development Institute members, representing a collaborative network of 37 DC-area youth sports nonprofits.

“Youth Sports Day brings together our community to ensure that all young people have access to sports that are inclusive, equitable, and are designed to help them grow and thrive,” said Dr. James Kallusky who is Fight For Children’s President and Chief Program Officer. “This is a fun-filled, family event and I can't wait to see the smiles on kids' faces when they get a haircut, pack a backpack full of school supplies, collect swag from pro sports teams, and discover a variety of impactful after-school sports programs to attend throughout the school year.”

Fight For Children will also honor At-Large DC Councilmember Kenyan R. McDuffie as its inaugural “Fight For Children Legislator of the Year” at Youth Sports Day. The award recognizes a local policymaker for outstanding contribution to advancing equity and quality in Washington DC’s youth sports systems.

Anyone interested in attending Youth Sports Day can register at fightforchildren.org/ysd.

About Fight For Children

Fight For Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has raised $75M to positively impact more than 500,000 children and youth over its 30-year history. Today, Fight For Children is dedicated to strengthening nonprofit organizations that improve the lives of young people through sport. Their Youth Development Institute currently provides capacity building resources, financial support and advocacy platforms to 37 nonprofit partners that are serving more than 40,000 young people in the greater DC area.