Xpressdocs Named “Best Marketing Resource Management Platform” in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Annual Awards Program Recognizes Standout Marketing, Advertising and Sales Technology Around the World

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarTech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales and advertising technology industry, today announced that Xpressdocs , a leading provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions, has been selected as winner of the “Best Marketing Resource Management Platform” award in the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards program.



Xpressdocs’ breakthrough brand management platform provides a customizable space to store and disseminate brand and marketing resources helping marketers across multiple locations stay on brand. The platform goes beyond industry standards to offer advanced features including automated solutions and a variety of of pre-approval options that make ordering branded materials quick and simple.

The platform also provides branding products such as business cards, stationery, and flyers. More advanced branded promotional products include apparel, drinkware, office supplies, yard signs, pre-written newsletters, presentation covers, binding tools, print and video brochures, and managed inventory services for all products. Xpressdocs’ automated solutions save time and effort with automatically generated digital ads, social media images, and AI-assisted direct mail campaigns. The platform’s list-building tools help brands expand into new locations down to the zip code.

Xpressdocs’ platform also comes with API Integration, and all solutions have been designed to merge with any database, CRM, or other marketing software. Clients have complete control over access with just one sign-in, while additional APIs help users find templates for creating impactful assets and campaigns.

“Our focus is on providing clients with highly configurable workflows that seamlessly integrate to streamline operations and reduce overhead while providing the analytics and protections they need for their brand materials. Our marketing products and services are always evolving to better help our clients personalize, distribute, and track the performance of their marketing,” said Darrin Rayner, CEO of Xpressdocs. “We’re thankful to MarTech Breakthrough for the ‘Best Marketing Resource Management Platform’ award and we’ll continue to provide curated automation solutions that provide a comprehensive and superior customer experience.”

The mission of the MarTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of marketing, sales and advertising technology related categories, including marketing automation, customer experience, performance marketing, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, content and social marketing, mobile marketing and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 different countries throughout the world.

“Xpressdocs’ robust and customizable marketing platform is a complete suite of products and programs for brands. Brands need to consolidate their marketing resources while also making them accessible for a distributed workforce. Additionally, automating marketing tasks isn’t simple – i.e. one solution for one task just isn’t enough for most brands,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Xpressdocs is a trusted brand management platform that goes beyond the basic features of serving as a centralized location for marketing resources, design templates, and on-demand, self-service capabilities. Xpressdocs is truly a one-stop shop for brands of all sizes.”

Additionally, customers can take advantage of several layers of human expertise to receive guidance and support. Xpressdocs’ Solution Consultants can help with technical aspects of the software and marketing strategy, offering feedback on data triggers and variable data-driven design options. A contact center also offers support via phone, email, or live chat, and clients receive a dedicated Account Manager to help at any stage.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Xpressdocs

Xpressdocs has over 20 years of experience as an innovative provider of brand management and direct marketing solutions. Xpressdocs' solutions are highly configurable, enabling a distributed user base to efficiently source and customize a wide range of brand-compliant products and services. Xpressdocs' proprietary software, US-based contact center, and vertically integrated fulfillment capabilities combine to deliver unmatched quality, consistency, and speed to market while helping our client organizations realize significant cost reductions through automation and reduced overhead. Xpressdocs is a proud partner to organizations that span the spectrum of growth phases, from start-ups to established Fortune 500 brands.

