Crockett Days August 16-18 at David Crockett Birthplace State Park

David Crockett Birthplace State Park will host Crockett Days, a three-day journey into America’s past, Friday Aug. 16-Sunday Aug. 18, observing frontiersman David Crockett’s 238th birthday (b. Aug. 17, 1786).

The event will celebrate Crockett’s pioneer legacy with family-friendly activities and entertainment. Living history demonstrations will showcase frontier life, including blacksmithing and traditional crafts. Storytelling sessions will focus on adventure and exploration. Visitors are encouraged to wear 18th century attire.

The festival includes live music, including folk and bluegrass, food and craft vendors, activities for children, and strolls along scenic trails.

“This is an event for all ages, and it will be three great days of fun,” said Park Manager Joe Nowotarski. “This is an appreciation of David Crockett, and it brings a great perspective on his life and times. Everyone is welcome.”

Friday’s event begins at 6 p.m. with music by the Flying J’s and Ten Penny Drive. Saturday’s festivities begin at 9 a.m., with a Flintlock Shoot 9:30-1 p.m., and end at 5 p.m. Sunday’s hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Check the park’s Facebook page for more event information.

Crockett was born near Limestone and moved to Lawrence County in 1817. He died at the Alamo Mission in 1836 while aiding Texans in their fight for independence from Mexico. David Crockett Birthplace State Park became a state park in 1973.

The 105-acre park sits just upstream from the falls of the scenic Nolichucky River and is maintained as a memorial to Crockett. The area includes an 18th-century living farmstead, replica cabin, limestone marker, and visitor center exhibits. Nearby is the Cherokee National Forest and David Crockett’s father’s Crockett Tavern Museum in Morristown.