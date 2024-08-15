Kansas Supreme Court appoints Tyler Garretson to Attorney Admissions Review ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed Tyler Garretson to the Attorney Admissions Review Committee for a term that ends June 30, 2027. Garretson is a partner in the law firm Garretson & Toth LLC, Olathe.

To receive a license to practice law in Kansas, an applicant must show good moral character and otherwise fit to practice law. Applicants who do not appear to meet these requirements are referred by the admissions attorney to the Admissions Review Committee.

The committee is made up of three practicing attorneys, who review applicants referred to them and make recommendations to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners.