Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,270 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,246 in the last 365 days.

Kansas Supreme Court appoints Tyler Garretson to Attorney Admissions Review ...

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court has appointed Tyler Garretson to the Attorney Admissions Review Committee for a term that ends June 30, 2027. Garretson is a partner in the law firm Garretson & Toth LLC, Olathe.  

To receive a license to practice law in Kansas, an applicant must show good moral character and otherwise fit to practice law. Applicants who do not appear to meet these requirements are referred by the admissions attorney to the Admissions Review Committee. 

The committee is made up of three practicing attorneys, who review applicants referred to them and make recommendations to the Kansas Board of Law Examiners. 

You just read:

Kansas Supreme Court appoints Tyler Garretson to Attorney Admissions Review ...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more