TWRA Sgt. Dustin Burke Receives Honor

NASHVILLE --- Sgt. Dustin Burke has been named the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Wildlife Officer of the Year for the Southeastern Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies (SEAFWA). He is responsible for the Off-Highway Program in District 41 which includes the 200,000 acre North Cumberland Wildlife Management Area.

The recipient of the award was announced by Darren Rider, TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division Colonel. Burke will represent TWRA and be recognized at a meeting for the SEAFWA Chief’s Council in October at Augusta, Ga.

Also honored as TWRA region and district selections were Sgt. Ray Garton, Region I and Ray McMillen, District 11; Montana Michelson, Region II and Hailey Guffey, District 22; Derrick Gray, Region III and Tim Mannale, District 32; Justin Pinkston, District 42. These officers were selected for their efforts in teamwork, public outreach, innovation, attitude, leadership, and accomplishments.

“It’s always a difficult situation when one officer is selected out of a group of officers that have all gone above and beyond the duty of ensuring Tennessee hunters, anglers and boaters are provided safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities,” said Rider. “All these officers are to be commended for their professionalism and efforts they displayed this year. All these officers had a fantastic year, but Sgt. Burke really excelled in all aspects of his job.”

Sgt. Burke assisted the Agency in speaking with the district attorney, local judges, TWRA commissioners, wildlife managers, and Nashville staff about the safety issues on North Cumberland WMA. He gathered feedback from the public and compiled statistics to support the need for the rule amendment to ban alcohol on WMAs. He is in the process of implementing the TITAN crash reporting system, currently used by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, to enhance the efficiency and accuracy of incident reporting on North Cumberland WMA.

Along with his law enforcement duties, Burke is active in public outreach and educational events during the year. He hosted a “Shop with a Cop” event that raised $58,000 for 240 children, a free fishing day for 94 youth, school career days, a Jakes Day event, an Archery in the School event, and an OHV trash clean-up and safety education day on North Cumberland WMA.

The SEAFWA Officer of the Year will be selected from each of the respective state and territory winners of the organization. SEAFWA is composed of state agencies with the primary responsibility for management and protection of the fish and wildlife resources in 15 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

