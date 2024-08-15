Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,310 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,225 in the last 365 days.

SEVEN MTI CLIENTS AMONG THE FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN THE U.S.

The Maine Technology Institute (MTI) is a unique public-private partnership whose core mission is to help diversify and grow Maine’s economy by stimulating innovation and its conversion into new products, services, and companies.

These diverse companies are leading the way in helping grow Maine’s innovation economy and creating quality jobs, and we are proud to support them through our grants, loans, and other services.”
— Brian Whitney, President of MTI
PORTLAND, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Maine Technology Institute (MTI) announced that seven of its clients were named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

The prestigious annual list, released on August 13, 2024, ranks companies according to their percentage of revenue growth over the last three years. MTI clients on the list include:

No. 861 Camp Tek Software, Portland, 579% growth
No. 1,005 Defendity, Portland, 509% growth
No. 1,595 HistoryIT, South Portland, 325% growth
No. 1,707 Compotech, Brewer, 305% growth
No. 1,982 VETRO, Portland, 263% growth
No. 2,938 ATX Advisory Services, Biddeford, 172% growth
No. 2,740 Tilson Technology Management, Portland, 125% growth

“We are excited to see so many MTI clients among the Maine companies recognized on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Brian Whitney, President of MTI. “These diverse companies are leading the way in helping grow Maine’s innovation economy and creating quality jobs, and we are proud to support them through our grants, loans, equity investments and other services.”

In all, 14 Maine companies were named to the 2024 Inc. 5000. Together, the businesses created 3,030 jobs and grew revenues at a median rate of 247% over the last three years. “We congratulate all the Maine companies included on the list this year,” said Whitney.

About MTI
The Maine Technology Institute (MTI) is a unique public-private partnership whose core mission is to help diversify and grow Maine’s economy by stimulating innovation and its conversion into new products, services, and companies. It offers grants, loans, equity investments, and other support to bolster technology-based economic development. MTI has a 25-year history of making impactful investments in Maine businesses and creating quality jobs.

FMI about MTI visit www.mainetechnology.org

Angie Helton
Northeast Media Associates
email us here

You just read:

SEVEN MTI CLIENTS AMONG THE FASTEST GROWING COMPANIES IN THE U.S.

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more