Chicago Calling - 312ALL and RMRP ent. Throws Epic Fall Festival for Musicians & Comedians
Chicago Calling! 312ALL and RMRP ent. Throws Epic Fall Festival for Musicians & Comedians!CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 15, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all Chicago-based musicians and comedians! Get ready to showcase your talent and launch your career at the 312ALL and RMRP ent. Fall Festival, a multi-day extravaganza celebrating the best local artists.
The Opportunity:
312ALL and RMRP ent. is searching for the hottest rising stars! This fall, we'll be hosting a multi-day festival where musicians and comedians will compete for a chance to win incredible prizes, including awards, sponsorships, and even record deals!
How to Enter:
Think you have the chops? Here's your chance to shine! Head over to Instagram, TikTok, or both, and showcase your talent! Tag us at @the312all and @RMRP.ent in your posts, and collaborate with us by mentioning us in your bios and captions. The more you get your fans and followers engaged with your act and tag us, the higher your chances of being selected.
The Competition:
Winners will be chosen based on a combination of factors: the door presence of your fans, the social media buzz you generate by tagging 312ALL and RMRP ent., and your performance judged by a panel of industry experts. Throughout the fall, we'll be hosting multiple showcase days. But the grand finale is yet to come! After these showcases, a select group of finalists will be announced to battle it out for the ultimate prizes.
Stay Tuned:
Mark your calendars, Chicago! We'll be announcing the specific dates, times, and venues soon. In the meantime, get ready to polish your act and show us what you've got! Giving Chicago artists a heads up over a month in advance so anyone with or without a social media following has the opportunity to showcase their talents and blow us up until we acknowledge you!
Calling All Musicians:
Ready to rock the stage? Blast your music demos to FreddieWayne@312ALL.com, and James@312ALL.com.
Calling All Comedians:
Let your laughter loose! Send your comedic stylings to DanielZambrano@312all.com.
Sponsorship Opportunities:
Want to be a part of Chicago's hottest talent showcase? We offer a variety of sponsorship opportunities. To sponsor a day of the event, a specific artist, or the entire festival, contact Joe@312ALL.com.
Get ready, Chicago! 312ALL is bringing the heat this fall, and we can't wait to see your talent explode!
Contact:
312ALL Public Relations Tink@312ALL.com
RMRP ent. On Instagram @RMRP.ent or www.justoid.com
James Fontano
312ALL
+1 470-846-6070
james@312all.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
LinkedIn
X
TikTok