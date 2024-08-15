Submit Release
Aclarion to Present at August 20th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

BROOMFIELD, CO, Aug. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aclarion, Inc. (“Aclarion” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ACON, ACONW), a healthcare technology company that is leveraging biomarkers and proprietary augmented intelligence algorithms to help physicians identify the location of chronic low back pain, announced today that it will be presenting at the upcoming Virtual Investor Summit on August 20th, 2024. Investors may request a one-on-one meeting with management by registering here: https://investorsummitgroup.com.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit
Date: August 20, 2024
Presentation Time: 4:00 PM ET
Location: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3062/51121

About Aclarion, Inc.

Aclarion is a healthcare technology company that leverages Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (“MRS”), proprietary signal processing techniques, biomarkers, and augmented intelligence algorithms to optimize clinical treatments. The Company is first addressing the chronic low back pain market with Nociscan, the first, evidence-supported, SaaS platform to noninvasively help physicians distinguish between painful and nonpainful discs in the lumbar spine. Through a cloud connection, Nociscan receives magnetic resonance spectroscopy (MRS) data from an MRI machine for each lumbar disc being evaluated. In the cloud, proprietary signal processing techniques extract and quantify chemical biomarkers demonstrated to be associated with disc pain. Biomarker data is entered into proprietary algorithms to indicate if a disc may be a source of pain. When used with other diagnostic tools, Nociscan provides critical insights into the location of a patient’s low back pain, giving physicians clarity to optimize treatment strategies.  For more information, please visit www.aclarion.com

Investor Contacts:
Kirin M. Smith
PCG Advisory, Inc.
646.823.8656
ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

Media Contacts:
Jodi Lamberti
SPRIG Consulting
612.812.7477
jodi@sprigconsulting.com


