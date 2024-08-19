Creative Artist, Parker Heath will premier a new collection of fine art at Found Studio's upcoming art exhibit

Bird Rock Renaissance Exhibition featured artist Parker Heath will premier a new collection of fine art and abstract paintings.

Academically trained studio artist Parker Heath, holds a BFA from San Diego State University’s School of Art + Design, and is also an accomplished professional freestyle BMX athlete, agency signed male model and working actor.

Through the introduction of organic sculptural materials, Heath who primarily works in sketches, then paint on canvas, before those paintings are re-invented into other multidimensional works.

Exhibit will highlight new "Framed Wovens" original artworks created by Parker Heath, as a new interuptation of jacquard woven “soft sculpture” paintings.